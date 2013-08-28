Read A 17-Year-Old Rashida Jones’ Fiery Letter To Tupac In 1993

Rashida Jones is currently most famous for being Leslie Knopes’ bubbly BFF on NBC’s hit comedy Parks & Recreation (though not for much longer), but some of her fans may be unaware that she is also daughter to music legend Quincy Jones. In addition to her relation to the 27-time Grammy™ winner, some may be surprised to learn that she and her family also had a relationship to another Black music icon, Tupac Shakur.
In a short video, a younger Rashida talks about her relationship with Pac – who was dating her older sister Kidada – and how he endeared himself to her using humor and charm. This relationship was borne out of the unlikeliest of circumstances, given how Tupac initially came to know the Jones family.
In a 1993 interview with The Source Magazine, the late rapper called out Quincy Jones for his relationships with white women. Actually, that grossly undersells what happened. Pac, in his typically blunt fashion, was quoted as saying “All he does is stick his dick in white bitches and make fucked up kids.”
While Tupac was certainly not the first person to criticize the musician for his relationships with white women, the conversation leapt from the card tables and barbershops of the world onto the the glossy pages of a popular national magazine. Not to mention that Pac directed his venom not only at Quincy Jones, but his innocent childen, including Rashida.
Displaying moxie that belied her then 17 years, Rashida Jones wrote a searing response to the article that The Source published three months later. She defended her father as paving the way for artists like Tupac to even have a forum. She also took the late rapper to task for his “ignorance and lack of respect for his people” and accused him of “destroying his race.”
Somehow, someway, following this exchange, Pac met Kidada, became her boyfriend, and was able to make amends with both Rashida, and Quincy himself, becoming a valued friend. This multi-layered story of enlightenment, love, and family, prove that communication and real human connections can overcome almost any obstacle.
Cred: Babylon Falling
Funny how he ended up in a relationship with one of those fucked up kids
“Tupac, if you learn one lesson, let it be that at least my father took the time to look at how fucked up life would be if he didn’t get his shit together early on.”
If only Tupac had applied that lesson. smh
He was murdered just as he was applying it.
Didn’t he roll up with Suge and fuck up a dude with the rest of his goons in Vegas right before being shot?
Not quite fair… he was murdered after all. I perceived that he was a little different that way, and would have made an alright father.
@Cal
*He was playing the ‘role’ at that point. In my last conversation with him, he had changed.
*He was just 25 when he died. People tend to believe that at 25 (not insinuating you in this instance), you are automatically wise.
I was always deemed “an old soul” and someone who behaved as if I were a person whom was much older (“you are wise beyond your years” is something I would constantly hear). But being my age now? 25 is young. Yes, you are an adult. Yes, you are a man. But 25 is young – and this man DIED at that age. All things considered, I am not hesitant to say that he was wiser at his time of death, than many my age and older. He was not given the opportunity to grow out of some of the “wild” things he showed the world at times.
He was just getting there.
Perhaps those younger will not understand. I am older. But when I speak to someone in their 50’s, they consider me young (while someone in their twenties – even late twenties or early thirties, consider me old). And when I am their age, I am quite certain I will see it to be true.
With Tupac Shakur, you must always take into account, his age.
Damn I was wondering when I’d read this letter thanks Whitt!
Oh Ann. Beautiful, passionate, 2Pac scolding Ann.
Nailed it.
that is a pretty impressive response, especially coming from a 17 yr old.
Know QDIII
Know Kidada
Know Quincy
Met Pac a few times
Spent time with the last three just before his death.
Everything was okay before he was killed. No one should be upset at Pac. Most do not realize…
Never mind.
I wanna know.
See, TRA just leaves cliffhangers and shit…
As stated many times before here, I myself am of mixed heritage.
But I know who I am in spite of that. I am all of what made me. I will never accept one part and not the others. I will not pick and choose. Some are not like me. And that is quite okay – it is their life to live and do as they see fit. It (in my opinion only) is a shame, but it is not my life to have a say.
Rashida is the example of the nonsensical way of thinking that races should not mix. She can pass. And it is my belief that this has led to her way of thinking. This is not my opinion, but fact. In the times… let me rephrase/move on.
Let us just say that she chooses to identify more with her Jewish side to the point of almost not acknowledging the other parts that consist of who she is. And that ideology has grown as time has passed.
When was the last time you have seen a film or show where Rashida’s boyfriend, fiancé, or husband, was anything other than white? Hollywood and film studios do not like to cast [what are perceived as] Black women (even if they are of mixed heritage) with white men as romantic interests. They still, in 2013, hardly ever do it. And if they do, it is with the same rotation of specific actresses. Rashida is not rotated – she is always cast exactly the same as a white actress would be.
And that is both the way she… and Hollywood like it (America as well – they gladly accept “that” Rashida – they do not want the “other” parts, they do not even wish to acknowledge those “other” parts).
Most don’t realize…Come on man you can’t be droppin half a Jewel about Pac atleast finish this story. lol
she still a get the dick tho
My apologies folks.
I was about to type something and then heard my grandmother’s voice (whom even after her passing many years ago, I still respect every single thing she taught me). Out of respect for the Jones’ family… I stopped. I actually got angry though… so I still hit ‘Post Comment’ when I should not have.
I would not be surprised (and I am being quite serious, so prepare yourself TSS) if Rashida did not publicly respond to what I wrote… unless she is far from that 17-year-old mindset (and that was not a shot at all).
@DreRoyale
If you are not white… you have no shot.
I don’t know any insider info.
But I read Q’s autobio and add’l stuff. I can’t say I’d be surprised if you said Rashida’s passing – consciously or unconsciously.
Q had so many different women, varying relationships w/ each and the kids that they may not have been “raised Black.”
And the grammar freak in me notices that she uses “you” and “your,” second-person, and not and “I,” “our,” “us,” etc. as in first person.
@TRA so there’s more? but if what you say is the deal & I’m not saying it’s not…then this is a rich article coming from her lol
Are you real on that Dre comment? I ain’t got no chance? haha Damn!
Gotty… exactly. You picked up on something that says a lot.
Quincy Jones III and Kidada relate more to the Black part of who they are. I recall III being in the hood more than the mansion – and it was genuine. He glided through the hood as if he were born and raised there.
My grandmother knew Mr. Jones. It was a very interesting way she spoke of him once I was old enough to understand everything.
There is a lot more but… who would wish to read anything other than positive words about their mother or father? And I still have a relationship with QDIII and I still respect Mr. Jones.
But I was being truthful – Rashida is attracted to white men. Nothing wrong with it – it just makes it harder for you if you are Black lol
are we ok with Hollywood putting black women and asian men together? that seems to be the closest to a black woman with someone of a different race, i think. i’m thinking gabrielle union and john cho. and i’m guessing what aaliyah and jet li were supposed to be, but then hollywood cut out the scene where the two of them kissed because it didn’t test well.
Just another reason it’s a shame Happy Endings got cancelled.
In defence of Rashida Jones, which can only be guessed at and taken from personal experience even the slightest mix of race brings issues. Being part Russian (1/4) and Armenian (3/4) , which are very similar culturally and close geographically, outside of asia I’m just eastern european cause I look fully white but inside of the Asia minor and Russia I’m neither Armenian nor Russian respectively. In Russia to racists, my surname is a give away. In Armenia its the skin colour, people just don’t believe it, as if i’m trying to scrape in. It used to be a bit annoying when I was younger, which made me stick to one side of my nationality. So I can understand why she would choose one of her heritages especially if she sees more positives in one of them.
Another reason is that explaining to people where Armenia was before Kim K was a task worthy of a geography diploma.
N.B. Why is Rashida jones liking white guys a problem, surely the heart wants what the heart wants and at the end of the day its just a preference thing.
Also meant to add, considering the difference in Ashkenazi jew and Afro-American is much larger in a sense it could have been a lot more prevalent for her situation.
you old people are holding us back.
i have a question. u say rashida jones has always been cast like a white women to date white/jewish men in all her roles. if she demanded a black man, would she gets those parts at all? cuz lets face it, as darling as she is, she isnt the best actress, she’s just ok.
also what would u say are the types of men halle berry is cast with? i feel like its usually white men for her too. i cant really remember any black guys outside of diddy in monsters ball and he was on death row.
My answer:
The questions posed I cannot answer because they were never part of my point.
Apologies.
Is it fucked up that even though I didn’t know who her father was, I knew he was black based off of her name?
I’d say it’s more fucked up that you don’t know Quincy Jones.
+1 to Raymond’s response.
Yeah, what Raymond said.
I meant that I didn’t know that her father was Quincy Jones.
I got what you meant. It’s like Nicole Richie.
a rare +1 to Raymond, how do you miss out on Quincy Jones?!?! Thriller has been the best selling album of all time since it’s release year.
damn yall really gettin at @james little. i understand what u sayin. i saw rashida jones on tv or movie and said yo that girl seems to be half black, and her name is rashida so she must be half black. then looked her up and was surprised that she was quincy jones daughter. of course we know quincy, that dont mean we know his kids. also had no idea rashida sister was aaliyah best friend.
I didn’t even realize she was half black until like the third season of “Parks and Rec.” I just thought she had a tan or something. I have shitty race-dar, I guess.
Pac got ethered by Ann Perkins.
+1
Damn Rashida Jones got lighter with more success like Beyonce album covers.
Dope post Greg.
I have an italian grandfather, a jewish grandfather, am Afro Colombian grandmother, and my other grandmother was irish. I am about as multi-ethnic as it gets.(raised methodist in South Louisiana). I have never had any racial issues other than comments like “you got a little something in you making you brown” and have dated all over the color spectrum. My white mother and white stepfather taught me people were people, so it starts at home.
Do I have it easily floating between all communities? Yes, I do. I went to Colombia to understand my “roots” and learned the language, worked for pesos, and even married a Colombian gal.
It is what the world’s coming to. We will all be mixed and caramel colored one day. But until then all communities should judge the person, etc, skin, and all that.
No reason to raise anyone as black, white, or yellow. Raise them to be people.
peace