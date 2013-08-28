Read A 17-Year-Old Rashida Jones’ Fiery Letter To Tupac In 1993

Rashida Jones is currently most famous for being Leslie Knopes’ bubbly BFF on NBC’s hit comedy Parks & Recreation (though not for much longer), but some of her fans may be unaware that she is also daughter to music legend Quincy Jones. In addition to her relation to the 27-time Grammy™ winner, some may be surprised to learn that she and her family also had a relationship to another Black music icon, Tupac Shakur.

In a short video, a younger Rashida talks about her relationship with Pac – who was dating her older sister Kidada – and how he endeared himself to her using humor and charm. This relationship was borne out of the unlikeliest of circumstances, given how Tupac initially came to know the Jones family.

In a 1993 interview with The Source Magazine, the late rapper called out Quincy Jones for his relationships with white women. Actually, that grossly undersells what happened. Pac, in his typically blunt fashion, was quoted as saying “All he does is stick his dick in white bitches and make fucked up kids.”

While Tupac was certainly not the first person to criticize the musician for his relationships with white women, the conversation leapt from the card tables and barbershops of the world onto the the glossy pages of a popular national magazine. Not to mention that Pac directed his venom not only at Quincy Jones, but his innocent childen, including Rashida.

Displaying moxie that belied her then 17 years, Rashida Jones wrote a searing response to the article that The Source published three months later. She defended her father as paving the way for artists like Tupac to even have a forum. She also took the late rapper to task for his “ignorance and lack of respect for his people” and accused him of “destroying his race.”

Somehow, someway, following this exchange, Pac met Kidada, became her boyfriend, and was able to make amends with both Rashida, and Quincy himself, becoming a valued friend. This multi-layered story of enlightenment, love, and family, prove that communication and real human connections can overcome almost any obstacle.

