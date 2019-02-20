Rich The Kid Performed ‘Plug Walk’ With An Eight-Piece Orchestra

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Despite being the target of a recent robbery and shooting at a West Hollywood recording studio, Rich The Kid continues to push on. It doesn’t seem like the 26-year-old will let adversity get in the way of him continuing to make music. Which is why it came as only a minor surprise when a video of the rapper performing his 2018 hit “Plug Walk” with an eight-piece orchestra surfaced online Tuesday.

The performance was part of Audiomack’s ongoing YouTube series “Trap Symphony.” Past performers on the series include A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Chief Keef, and of course Migos. Rich The Kid’s turn was no disappointment. In addition to “Plug Walk,” the rapper also broke out “New Freeze” (this time, unfortunately, without a guest appearance by Kendrick Lamar), and his latest single “Splashin’.”

As we mentioned above, the rapper recently found himself in some hot water. He and members of his entourage were the victims of a robbery at Westlake Studios in West Hollywood, California last week. During the incident, a few members of Rich The Kid’s crew were assaulted. It wasn’t the first time the rapper had been targeted in a violent attack. Despite all this, appears to be in good spirits. You can check the video out above.