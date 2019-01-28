Getty Image

Rolling Loud may only be a few months removed from its wild LA stop this fall, but it’s already headed back to its origin city this spring. The rapidly exploding hip-hop-centric festival has just released its Miami 2019 lineup with headliners Kid Cudi, Migos, and Travis Scott, along with a few other surprises. You can check out the full list below, courtesy of Rolling Loud’s Instagram.

It’s a stacked lineup from top to bottom, with big names from Cardi B to Wiz Khalifa making appearances alongside fast-rising underground stars like Flipp Dinero, Maliibu Miitch, Tokyo Jetz, YNW Melly, and more. Women are also strongly represented throughout the lineup, with the highest number of female rappers on a rap billing in some time, including City Girls, Coi Leray, Lightskinkeisha, Melii, Mulatto, Kash Doll, Queen Key, and Young MA. The official dates are listed as May 10-12, with the show taking place at Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 1.

Rolling Loud has quickly become one of music’s most consistent — and fastest growing — festivals since its inception in 2015. It started in Miami as a showcase for the young talent from the city, like Ski Mask The Slump God and XXXTentacion, before expanding to the Bay Area and Los Angeles in more recent incarnations. Get tickets and more info here.