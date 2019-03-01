“When I Get Home”

out midnight 2night 🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/D1xCnOBZN8 — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) February 28, 2019

Following the release of her 2008 album Sol-Angel And The Hadley St. Dreams, it took Solange eight years to release her next record, A Seat At The Table, which came out in 2016. Fortunately for fans, Solange didn’t take nearly as big a break between albums this time around: Solange announced a few hours ago that her fourth album, When I Get Home, would be released tonight, and now it’s here.

Solange wrote shortly after making the announcement, “Y’all! I’m filled w so much joy right now!!! Wow! I can’t thank y’all enough for this moment and for all the feelings i feel in my body! I’m bringing home w me everywhere I go yalll and I ain’t running from sh*t no more. Your love lifts me up so high. Thank you!”

For a short while now, there were plenty of signs that this was coming. Solange has been active online over the past few days: She created a BlackPlanet page, shared a 60-second video that teased new music, and posted the album’s tracklist. On top of all that, a couple hours before Solange shared a tracklist, a rumor suggested that the album would be titled When I Get Home and that it would possibly be released tonight.

Back in October, Solange revealed that “final touches” were being put on the record, and she said of it, “There is a lot of jazz at the core. But with electronic and hip-hop drum and bass because I want it to bang and make your trunk rattle.”

Listen to When I Get Home below.