SZA Will Miss Some Upcoming Championship Tour Dates Due To Swollen Vocal Cords

05.22.18 21 mins ago

Getty Image

Usually, when Top Dawg Entertainment founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith takes to one of his social media accounts, the result is usually thought-provoking, revelatory, or optimistic. However, very occasionally, he has to deliver bad news too. Today is one of those days, as he used Instagram to post the upsetting announcement that TDE first lady SZA has been effectively benched for the next few Championship Tour dates and assigned to the injured list for swollen vocal cords.

“I have to take SZA off for a few days on the tour,” the TDE head honcho explained. “Her vocal chords [sic] are swollen and she have to rest her voice to prevent any permanent damage. We been monitoring her close and this is the reason she missed the Arizona and New Mexico dates. She’ll see the doctor again in a few days and I’ll update you guys on her status. As for the dates she missed, we’ll figure out a way to make it up to you guys.”

Championship Tour update…

A post shared by gwadpot (@dangerookipawaa) on

While the Championship Tour will naturally have to continue without one of its main attractions for a few days, its unfortunate that fans will have to miss out on SZA’s boxing-themed set, which has been one of the highlights of the arena tour. Hopefully, she’ll recover and get back to fighting shape soon.

TAGSAnthony “Top Dawg” TiffithSZATDE (Top Dawg Entertainment)tde championship tour

