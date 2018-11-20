Getty Image

After being arrested on racketeering charges, popular Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 69 — also known as 6ix9ine — is now facing a possible life sentence according to information acquired by TMZ. A copy of the 17-page indictment apparently includes a charge for discharging a firearm while committing a crime, which is the most serious among the list of charges against the colorful rapper, carrying a mandatory minimum 25 years in prison.

69, born Daniel Hernandez in New York City, New York, was arrested Sunday night by ATF agents based on an alleged conspiracy to sell drugs — heroin, fentanyl, MDMA and marijuana — commit armed robberies, and aforementioned shootings, at least one of which took place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. 69 himself is suspected of committing an armed robbery against a rival gang on April 3 along with two other members of the Nine Trey Bloods set and his ex-manager, Shottie. Another shooting listed included a July 16 incident wherein 20 shots were fired at a cookout and a bystander was hit in the foot.

Prosecutors say the violence aimed to defend the gang’s drug business and/or retaliate against or intimidate other rival sets. Tekashi was denied bail, although his attorney proposed to allow his release if he surrendered his passport, paid $750,000 bail, and agreed to house arrest.