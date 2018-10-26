Tekashi 69 Was Sentenced To Four Years Of Probation And Won’t Go To Jail For His Sexual Misconduct Case

Today, Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was reportedly sentenced to four years of probation for failing to meet the terms of a plea agreement in a 2015 case for the unlawful use of a minor in a sexual performance. In March 2015, the rapper uploaded videos of himself with a 13-year-old in her bra and panties, though he has said that she told him she was 18. In October 2015, he accepted the New York City DA’s plea deal which included stipulations that he completes his GED by October 2017, and not be arrested or commit any other violations during that two-year period — otherwise, he faced jail time and registration as a sex offender.

Since then, Tekashi has been involved in an LAX airport fight, was arrested for choking a 16-year-old in Houston and has been the aggressor in numerous beefs with rappers and gangs across the country. He’s also alleged to be involved in two shootings involving rappers Casanova and Chief Keef.

Earlier this month, New York Assistant DA Sara Weiss wrote a letter to his presiding judge requesting at least one to three years in prison because “defendant’s acknowledged membership in a violent Bloods set known as 9 Trey Bloods, along with an incident of gun violence perpetrated by this defendant’s entourage, make him an inappropriate candidate for adjudication as a Youthful Offender.” But he has avoided jail time, at least in this case.

