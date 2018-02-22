Instagram

Controversial Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine got into a scuffle at LAX yesterday – and now we know why. The brief exchange, which was captured by TMZ and others, apparently stemmed from the rhymer “bothering” some girls, according to Texas rapper Acie High. “When we got there and he [was bothering] our sisters when they didn’t wanna f*ck with him, [his entourage] had some words about it and then we had some words about it,” Acie told TMZ. “And one thing turned to another,” High said, before surmising “it was time for him to get his ass whooped.”

For Tekashi, who has repeatedly taken to social media to tell people to “test his gangsta,” the scuffle was a culmination of a weekend-long social media exchange with various LA rappers, including underground rapper Spanky Loco and Jooba Loc – who is signed to Snoop Dogg. The rappers have taken exception to Tekashi’s overt flouting of his alleged gang ties – as well as his 2015 guilty plea for use of a child in a sexual performance. Loc and his alleged fellow Crips even stormed a hotel where Tekashi was believed to have been staying.

Tekashi has continuously denied the “pedophile” insults thrown his way and remains defiant against his social media detractors, which led many to initially believe that the LAX fight was between Tekashi and one of the rappers who had been looking for him in LA all weekend. That wasn’t the case. Hopefully, things can cool off for Tekashi and the father of one can focus on passing his GED – which is a term of his freedom in his guilty plea — but it doesn’t seem likely. Tonight, the rapper is performing in San Antonio – where local gang Tango Orejon has literally told a local news station they plan to “f*ck him up.”