As part of her two-year deal with HBO, Tiffany Haddish has been locked in to executive produce HBO comedy series Unsubscribed. The project will delve into “female blackness, beauty, and identity,” through the lens of Instagram and the hustle that can come sometimes come with it, Variety reports.

Actress Xosha Roquemore (The Mindy Project) and Danielle Henderson are on board to write the series and will also perform the role of Executive Producer along with Haddish. The Los Angeles native inked the two-year deal with HBO back in January for her She Ready production company and Unsubscribed will be its first endeavour with the premium cable network.

This is not the only project Haddish will helm the title as Executive Producer this year. Universal enlisted her as Executive Producer for the upcoming film The Temp as well as Limited Partners with Paramount.

Her fascinating storytelling abilities have pushed her to the headlines of many publications as of late. From telling everybody (and their mama) how some-unidentified-actress had the audacity to bite Beyonce’s face to how Drake and his dad reportedly made an attempt to smash. It would be senseless to not appoint the young, Black actress into a position in which she would be able to cultivate and create visual content for the masses to consume.

Tiffany’s breakout year kicked off with her role on Girls Trip in 2017 followed by her Showtime stand-up special Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! She also dropped her New York Times best-selling memoir The Last Black Unicorn in December.

As of now, fans can catch Tiffany on Tracy Morgan’s TBS comedy The Last O.G. and expect to see her alongside Kevin Hart for the feature film Night School in September.