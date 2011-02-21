Travis Barker – Let The Drummer Get Wicked Mixtape

Let the Drummer Get Wicked features appearances by Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Game, Lupe Fiasco, Wiz Khalifa, Royce Da 5’9”, Waka Flocka Flame, Lloyd Banks, J. Cole, Clipse and Tech N9ne, among others, the 19-track disc is produced predominantly by the Blink 182 rep. Let the Drummer Get Wicked is just the prelude to Barker’s official album, Give the Drummer Some, scheduled to drop on March 15.