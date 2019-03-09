Getty Image

Travis Scott‘s Astroworld was inarguably one of 2018’s biggest musical events. In 2019, the record and its accompanying “Astroworld: Wish You Were Here” Tour are still all anyone can talk about in music. For much of the last four months, the twenty-six-year-old has been rocking sold-out arenas across North America. And if it seems like his shows have been the hottest ticket on the market, statistically speaking, that’s basically true.

According to Billboard, between February 26 and March 4, the Astroworld Tour grossed $10,643,071, which was second only to Elton John’s farewell tour. Since embarking on his North American rollercoaster ride on November 8 in Baltimore, Scott has grossed 34.3 million and sold 485,659 tickets across the tour’s first 32 dates.

The numbers are especially impressive considering this is the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s first headlining arena tour. Previously, Scott did stints opening for various arena acts such as The Weeknd in 2015, Rihanna in 2016, and on Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. Tour. Scott joins J. Cole, Childish Gambino, and Chance The Rapper as hip hop artists filling the country’s biggest venues. Scott sales numbers on this historic Astroworld run, however, have dwarfed those of his peers.

His $34.3 million gross has already passed numbers set by J. Cole ($25.2 million), Post Malone ($20.9 million), Future ($19.9 million), Childish Gambino ($19.5 million), and Chance the Rapper ($17 million). Only Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. Tour sold more ($40.7 million).

You can catch Scott on the second leg of his North American run this month. The ride comes to an end in Tulsa, Oklahoma on March 26.