Thanos doesn’t stand a chance against the Jenner-Scott family.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner may be two of the most famous people on the planet, but just like the rest of us, they’re excited to see Avengers: Endgame. The film wraps up the 22-film saga of Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, and their ever-evolving group of friends and nemeses.

To celebrate the premiere, Scott and Jenner dressed up as some of the Marvel series’ most iconic characters. In a utilitarian red suit, Scott’s costume matches Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man exactly, and Jenner wore her best blonde wig to emulate Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. Iron Man and Captain Marvel aren’t a couple in the Marvel series, but Scott and Jenner look very much in love in the photos Jenner posted to her Instagram. Baby Stormi makes an appearance in one of the photos, looking especially adorable in red to match her parents.

It’s unclear whether Scott and Jenner were just posing for the pics in their driveway or if they actually got in that car to drive to an afternoon mall theater showing of Endgame. (Scott’s suit looks pretty uncomfortable to sit in for the movie’s 3-hour runtime, so I’m hoping for his sake it’s just for the photo.) Either way, though, Scott and Jenner’s costumes are awesome. Maybe they’ll make an appearance at Comic-Con next summer.