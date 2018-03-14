I haven’t been to a funeral for almost two years. It’s not that no one I know has died since then, it’s just that I am uncomfortable with the idea of living in the past. Those people who died are gone. We have our memories, we should cherish them, but the whole idea of forcing ourselves to gather and make each other sad for a couple of hours on behalf of someone who is gone has never sat well with me.
I understand why people need the feeling of catharsis, the time to process. But when that moment is over, it always seemed a better use of time to look forward to the future. I especially found it hard to relate when my parents would insist I get dressed up and sit at the memorial service of their old friends, people I did not remember, and who had no material effect on my life.
It pains me to see the hip-hop establishment doing the same thing to its youth (as much as it pains me that there even is a hip-hop establishment, which seemed like the worst thing that could happen to the culture when I was growing up). Kids are forced to relive the stodgy old memories of icons and legends that they never knew, who hold no meaning to them. If they speak out, they are sharply rebuked in an attempt to bring them back in line with the established thinking. It’s an embarrassment to me to see hip-hop become the exact thing it rallied against throughout its formative years.
It seems every time a new rapper comes onto the scene, they are forced to account for their whereabouts within a historical timeline they weren’t part of. Recently, this cyclical phenomenon caught up another pair of up-and-coming artists, Lil Xan and 03 Greedo, when a pair of interviews resulted in both being lambasted for their comments about the late, great Tupac Shakur.
When it comes to rap music and hip-hop culture as a whole, I fear we’ve become too much like the characters in the story “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” It’s a story everyone knows, in some form or another.
It’s not wrong and it’s not right. Of course everyone is entitled to their opinion, but some things are just good. Like I would never have picked up Hamlet and read it as a teen, but when you do read it (in class) and realize how amazing it is you do give respect to what has come before. Pac was good, not always consistent, but I think a lot of his icon image is his life rather than his music alone. He should be respected for the things he did (mostly) and the music he made, even if it’s not your cup of tea. Like if you called Tim Duncan boring, yeah fine maybe he was, but he was also one of the greatest PF’s of all time.
But see that’s still like… an opinion — perfect analogy btw.
Someone can acknowledge Tim Duncan’s importance to the game of basketball while also not being entertained by his style.
Nowhere did Xan or any of these kids who KEEP getting sh*t on about their *taste in music* have ever said Pac’s not important or that he didn’t change the game.
They said they don’t like his music. For whatever reason — maybe they don’t like his beats, maybe they prefer more melodic songs, maybe they don’t like how he rhymes “Hennessey” with “Enemies” 45,000x per song — they should be allowed to at least have opinions.
Another thing to note, we don’t ask every single draft pick what they think of Tim Duncan hoping to trap them in a game of confirmation bias. We let ’em play and show us whether or not they’re good.
I think it is interesting that you do not see funerals as the celebration of life that they are supposed to represent, but as for the rest of it… They have been saying that every type of genre is either dead or dying since genres began, so why not just like what you like (Create what you want to create) and prove that there is life in this shade of death we call society?