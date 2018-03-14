How Lil Xan And 03 Greedo’s Tupac Comments Might Just Save Hip-Hop

#Tupac
Hip-Hop Editor
03.14.18 9 Comments

Uproxx Studios

I haven’t been to a funeral for almost two years. It’s not that no one I know has died since then, it’s just that I am uncomfortable with the idea of living in the past. Those people who died are gone. We have our memories, we should cherish them, but the whole idea of forcing ourselves to gather and make each other sad for a couple of hours on behalf of someone who is gone has never sat well with me.

I understand why people need the feeling of catharsis, the time to process. But when that moment is over, it always seemed a better use of time to look forward to the future. I especially found it hard to relate when my parents would insist I get dressed up and sit at the memorial service of their old friends, people I did not remember, and who had no material effect on my life.

It pains me to see the hip-hop establishment doing the same thing to its youth (as much as it pains me that there even is a hip-hop establishment, which seemed like the worst thing that could happen to the culture when I was growing up). Kids are forced to relive the stodgy old memories of icons and legends that they never knew, who hold no meaning to them. If they speak out, they are sharply rebuked in an attempt to bring them back in line with the established thinking. It’s an embarrassment to me to see hip-hop become the exact thing it rallied against throughout its formative years.

It seems every time a new rapper comes onto the scene, they are forced to account for their whereabouts within a historical timeline they weren’t part of. Recently, this cyclical phenomenon caught up another pair of up-and-coming artists, Lil Xan and 03 Greedo, when a pair of interviews resulted in both being lambasted for their comments about the late, great Tupac Shakur.

When it comes to rap music and hip-hop culture as a whole, I fear we’ve become too much like the characters in the story “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” It’s a story everyone knows, in some form or another.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tupac
TAGS03 Greedolil xantupac

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 7 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP