Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As good of a rapper as he is, Long Beach’s Vince Staples has slowly been branching out from just making music, bringing his trademark acerbic wit and jovially antisocial personality to the screen. First, he secured a lead role acting in the upcoming indie road trip movie Punk, and now, he’s voicing the lead character in Adult Swim’s newest show. It’s called Lazor Wulf, and it’s about, as you might expect, a wolf with a laser on his back. The show is also set to star fellow rapper DRAM, WWE wrestler Big E, comedian Quinta Brunson, and a cast of other colorful characters.

The bubbly-looking show is created by Henry Bonsu and executive-produced by Bonsu, Daniel Weidenfeld of China, IL, and Carl Jones, co-creator of The Boondocks. It’s animated by Bento Box Entertainment, who provide a cutesy, rounded aesthetic that is bound to clash with its language and stoner humor. It seems to revolve around a combination of adventure and sitcom humor taking place in the city of Strongburg, centering on hangouts like The Clurb and Esther’s. It joins Tyler The Creator’s The Jellies as one of the few animated shows centering on and starring people of color.

Lazor Wulf premieres Sunday, April 7 with two episodes at midnight and 12:15am on Adult Swim.