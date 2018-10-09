Drake has been all over the place this year with Scorpion, a huge beef, and his on-and-off Three Amigos Tour with Migos, but he actually hasn’t said much publicly – until now.

LeBron James took to his Instagram not to assume A&R duties, but to announce that Drake will be on his The Shop show this Friday at 9:30PM ET on HBO. “We heard ya’ll wanted more of that 🗣 so we hopped right back in the seat. Another one coming in the ✂️The Shop 💈,” LeBron noted in his emoji-laden caption. One of the post’s commenters jokingly declared that, “this Friday a holiday,” reflecting the anticipation many have of two of the biggest stars in the world talking shop in the barbershop.

The Shop has previously had rappers Snoop Dogg and Vince Staples on the show, which brings the Black Barbershop atmosphere to the small screen with an open forum on matters of the career, spanning across industries like comedy, music, and sports. In the clip LeBron posted, Drake was open about grappling with when to walk away from the rap game without suffering the consequences of staying too long:

“I’ve watched people overstay their welcome and I just don’t ever want to be that guy that’s addicted to the feeling of victory, addicted to the emotion of people digesting something that they love, and get to a point where I’m feeding them something and they’re just like ‘yeah!’”

LeBron then noted the importance of keeping your crew tight and not “having motherf*ckers around you that don’t keep it honest with you” and tell you when it’s time to “accept a lesser role.” After the massive sales of Scorpion, it doesn’t look like Drake will be occupying a lesser commercial role anytime soon, but the conversation seems insightful regardless.