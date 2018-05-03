LA Rapper Duckwrth Is Saved By A Powerful Woman In The Romantic, Action-Packed ‘Boy’ Video

05.03.18 2 hours ago

Hip-hop is seemingly obsessed with tropes of manhood – many of which can be quite harmful to subscribe to, which is why Duckwrth’s “Boy” track is a refreshing listen. The beautiful track is from his XTRA UUGLY mixtape, a clever contrast that belies Duckwrth’s artistry. He weaves an unconventional tale of romance on the minimalist, bass-heavy track, gently harmonizing before jumping all they way into his MC bag when the track crisp drums kick in. “If the sky is gray, I know you’d find a way to bring the sun up,” Duckwrth rhymes to the object of his affection.

Love is universal, but the Mette-directed video does a strong job of presenting a unique portrayal of romance. Duckwrth has said that ”when I made the song ‘BOY’ a year ago, I imagined a rad, androgynous woman (with a buzz cut), having the perfect balance of female and male energy.” That’s exactly who we see with the video’s literally kickass co-star. She’s warding off would-be attackers with an impressive fighting acumen, realizing Mette’s goal of “subverting the classic trope of a ‘damsel in distress.’” She also told High Snobiety that, “I wanted to see a woman deliver a man to freedom on screen… as women often do in real life. Boy, did she deliver.

Around The Web

TAGSBOYDuckwrthmetteXTRA UUGLY

Listen To This

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

05.03.18 5 hours ago
Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

05.02.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 3 days ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 3 days ago 4 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 3 days ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 3 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP