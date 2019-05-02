Will Smith Teased Some Wild New ‘Fresh Prince’ Merch On Instagram

Getty Image

Since his joining Instagram in December of 2017 at the urging of Ellen Degeneres, Will Smith has rapidly grown from clumsy, middle-aged novice, to perhaps the most famous influencer dad on the entire platform. His shrewd mix of casual, personal, and high production value content has made him a fan favorite. In a little over a year and a half, the 50-year-old has amassed over 30 million followers on the site, and for good reason.

On any given day, the Grammy-winning, Oscar-nominated performer is bound to bless your timeline with classic Fresh Prince clips, a video him playing basketball on the set of the new Bad Boys film, or a funny clip of him roasting his son Jaden to a burnt crisp.

On Thursday, Insta-star blessed his followers with yet another gift: some incredibly cool merch. Included in the release were keychains, baseball caps, notebooks, and a variety of t-shirts, many of which feature the stylized silhouette of his Fresh Prince character doing his iconic running man dance. The most eye-catching item was a teal “Dumb Dancin'” shirt that is “heat reactive.” Basically, it morphs from a teal color to a bright yellow when heat is applied.

The shirt and the other items will only be available for a limited time, so grab it while it’s hot.