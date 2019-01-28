Getty Image

If you’re a hip-hop fan who lives near the London area (or has no problem heading that way), today is a great day: Wireless Festival just announced its lineup, and it’s completely stacked. The headliners include Cardi B, Migos, Travis Scott, Future, and ASAP Rocky, with the rest of the lineup being populated by artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Rae Sremmurd, Tory Lanez, Ella Mai, Stefflon Don, Juice Wrld, and a bunch of others.

Aside from the lineup, what is perhaps most interesting about this year’s festival is that there is a ban on swearing. Following complaints made against the festival, it was revealed last year that the event has been allowed to return to Finsbury Park in north London on the condition that artists “do not sing or play any vulgar, obscene or banned songs or carry out indecent acts or make any vulgar gestures, actions or remarks during the performance.” These rules seem like they would be difficult to enforce, so time will tell how clean this year’s Wireless Festival actually ends up being.

Tom Palin, a director of Friends of Finsbury Park, said in October that he “personally knew of 10 people who had moved out of the area” due to the festival, and added, “I remember last year when Travis Scott was performing and the windows at my friends’ house were shaking. You could hear them jangling. The residents were adamant that something had to be done to stop the disturbance.”

As for the lineup, Cardi B and Migos co-headline Friday, which will also feature Tory Lanez, Ella Mai, Tyga, Lil Skies, Bugzy Malone, Fredo, Maleek Berry, Headie One, IAMDDB, Maleek Berry, NSG, and B Young. Saturday will feature Travis Scott and Future, as well as Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Stefflon Don, Juice Wrld, Trippie Redd, Unknown T, Sheck Wes, Saweetie, Ambush Buzzworl, M Huncho, Steel Banglez and guests, Cadet, DigDat, and Deno Driz. As for Sunday, ASAP Rocky is headlining, and also on the bill are Rae Sremmurd, Lil Baby, Gunna, Not3s, AJ Tracey, Rich The Kid, Ski Mask The Slump God, Denzel Curry, D Block Europe, Loski, JID, Flohio, Russ Splash, and Flohio.

Learn more about the festival, which takes place between July 5 to 7, on its website.