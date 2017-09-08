Getty Image

Editor’s note: The details contained in the below story are incredibly graphic. Reader discretion advised.

XXXtentacion’s exploits are well known; however, despite his music video hanging stunt, Eric Andre’s Twitter rant regarding XXX and Kodak Black’s reprehensible records of abuse, little has curbed the insane level of support he gets from fans — not even the truly disturbing allegations of aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness-tampering.

However, fans may have a more difficult time justifying their support in the future, now that court documents from the above charges have come to light. Pitchfork has obtained and released the documents, which detail the extent of the abuse that he inflicted on his girlfriend. The incidents described are beyond horrifying.

A few of incidents are detailed below.