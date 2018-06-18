YouTube

Miami rapper XXXTentacion has been pronounced dead from a gunshot wound he suffered today in South Florida. The 20-year-old rapper was reportedly shot after shopping for a motorcycle outside a shop in Deerfield Beach, Florida, where an assailant apparently ran up to the vehicle he was in, shot him, and stole a Louis Vuitton bag. The controversial rapper was out on bail while awaiting a case for domestic violence for abusing his then-pregnant ex-girlfriend. His ex-girlfriend’s startling account of the abuse made him a reviled figure to many in hip-hop, though his loyal fanbase supported him.

XXXTentacion’s music was steeped in an exploration of his depression and its impact on his life. His mental health battle resonated with his many fans, who supported him — and will likely continue to in the wake of his untimely demise. In the immediate aftermath of the news of his death, many of his supporters took to Twitter to share their disdain and shock at his death.

The rapper was embroiled in numerous quarrels with other rappers, but hasn’t been involved in any public controversy as of late, since releasing his Billboard-topping album in March.

#BreakingNews The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

#BreakingNews #BSO is currently working an incident regarding a shooting at 3671 N. Dixie Hwy., Deerfield Beach. PIO headed to scene. Dispatchers received a call of a shooting at 3:57 p.m. An adult male victim was transported to an area hospital. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018