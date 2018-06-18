Miami rapper XXXTentacion has been pronounced dead from a gunshot wound he suffered today in South Florida. The 20-year-old rapper was reportedly shot after shopping for a motorcycle outside a shop in Deerfield Beach, Florida, where an assailant apparently ran up to the vehicle he was in, shot him, and stole a Louis Vuitton bag. The controversial rapper was out on bail while awaiting a case for domestic violence for abusing his then-pregnant ex-girlfriend. His ex-girlfriend’s startling account of the abuse made him a reviled figure to many in hip-hop, though his loyal fanbase supported him.
XXXTentacion’s music was steeped in an exploration of his depression and its impact on his life. His mental health battle resonated with his many fans, who supported him — and will likely continue to in the wake of his untimely demise. In the immediate aftermath of the news of his death, many of his supporters took to Twitter to share their disdain and shock at his death.
The rapper was embroiled in numerous quarrels with other rappers, but hasn’t been involved in any public controversy as of late, since releasing his Billboard-topping album in March.
Dude was 20 and obviously going through it. Did a lot of fucked up shit at a young age. Never rapped about gang shit, so this could just be someone hitting a lick. Tragic.
Even pieces of shit like this dude deserve a chance at redemption and making up for the dumb stuff they do when they’re young. Sad for all his family and fans and especially his kid who won’t get to see his/her dad try to redeem himself.
RIP man.
It will happen again (and soon) to another rapper of his generation, unfortunately. More details will emerge, but I was told to warn some artists over the weekend via direct talks with law enforcement who reached out to me. It goes a lot deeper than the surface. Rich the Kid’s robbery was set to end the same. If I am snitching, so be it, perhaps it will save a life.
Sadly, this appears to be just the beginning.
@Leapin Lizards @TRA is deep uproxx lore, from the classic smoking section days. Legit insider knowledge. Nothing but respect for him.
Only 20 years old. Condolences to his family.