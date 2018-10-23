YouTube

XXXTentacion was secretly recording admitting to the charges of domestic abuse against him, according to Pitchfork, which also provided the recording in a recent post on its site. The 20-year-old rapper was accused of battering his pregnant then-girlfriend in 2016, leading to charges of aggravated battery of a pregnant victim, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness tampering. He died in June of this year as a result of a shooting in Florida.

The recording was taken around the time of XXX’s 2016 arrest. Discussing the situation with acquaintances, he openly admitted to the violence of which he was accused due to his belief his girlfriend was cheating on him. On the recording, he says, “I put my source of happiness in another person, which was a mistake initially, right? But she fell through on every occasion until now. Until I started fucking her up bruh. I started fucking her up because she made one mistake. And from there, the whole cycle went down. Now she’s scared. That girl is scared for her life. Which I understand.”

The 27-minute tape was submitted to the Miami-Dade County state attorney’s office and was considered a confession. The state attorney’s office did not provide the identities of the people heard on the tape, and according to Pitchfork, other voices can be heard advising the rapper that he could not have “private time” with the victim. XXX also apparently confesses to a separate incident involving a stabbing in Deerfield Beach, Florida for attacking three (or eight, according to XXX) people in a fight.

After his death, the charges against him were dropped and the victim insisted on moving on and grieving on her own terms.