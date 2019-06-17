Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

YBN Cordae and Chance The Rapper are two peas in a pod. The 21-year-old Maryland rapper and the 26-year-old Chicago native both sport the type of serious bar-spitting chops that would make even the most adherent backpack rapper envious. As such, they’ve become generation-bridging talents can both appeal to their Soundcloud generation peers and also to the complex rhyme scheme-loving purists. Considering this connection, it only made sense that the two rappers would eventually hop on a track together.

With ‘Bad Idea’ that prophecy has finally come to fruition. The Bongo ByTheWay-produced track is a slinking, mid-tempo number. “Heart pure, never tainted with fame / Straight ahead, I’ma stay in my lane,” Cordae raps in the song’s opening verse. It’s a tune about remembering what you’ve been through and using it as motivation to get where you want to go.

Speaking on Apple’s Beats 1 Radio with Zane Lowe on Monday, Cordae confirmed that the song would appear on his forthcoming project The Lost Boy. In addition to Chance, the project is slated to feature a host of other top-of-the-bill collaborators like Pusha T, Anderson .Paak, and Meek Mill. According to the rapper, the album does not have an official release date yet but is expected to be out by the end of July,

