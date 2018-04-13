Young Thug Drops His Surprise, 3-Song ‘Hear No Evil’ EP In The Middle Of The Night

04.13.18 27 mins ago

Yesterday may have unofficially been #NickiDay thanks to her hyped release of two new comeback singles and the wealth of information she shared during her Beats 1 Radio interview with Zane Lowe, but that didn’t stop Young Thug from releasing his own, three-song comeback Hear No Evil EP in the middle of the night.

Fortunately for Thug, he remained on-trend as Nicki features on the EP’s lead single, “Anyone,” a menacingly murky banger that came complete with a music video spelling out his threats and boasts in American Sign Language as a nod to his deaf brother. The other two tracks on the album including the jumpy trap anthem “Up,” which features a trademark appearance from Lil Uzi Vert, and the stuttering street stomper “Now,” featuring a typically ghoulish 21 Savage verse. You’ll notice that placing the tracks in the proper order cleverly references his dead-of-night release strategy as well.

Despite is his former declaration that he wouldn’t be releasing any new music in 2018 to honor his brother, it appears Thugger’s been hard at work in the studio anyway. He teased a possible collaboration with fellow ATLien Childish Gambino on Instagram on a few days ago, and followed up with a placement on the soundtrack to Birdman’s documentary. However, the Hear No Evil EP isn’t the first time he’s gone back on his word; he also promised in February he’d be changing his name to SEX. I guess we should all be thankful that he seems really bad at keeping his word.

