10 casting ideas for Marvel’s potential ‘Blade’ reboot

With the recent revelation that Marvel has a script for a potential new “Blade” movie in the pipeline, the question of course became: who should take over for Wesley Snipes in the title role of the half-man/half-vampire hero? While a new entry in the franchise is admittedly a long way off at this point, we nevertheless decided to have a little fun with the idea by spitballing a few of our own suggestions. Click on the below gallery for the full list, then vote in the poll further down the page to let us know which actor you’d most like to see as the iconic vampire-hunter.
Michael Jai White, No question about it..
I agree but from the list the only one I like from the list is Idris Elba.
I was thinking Michael Jai White as well, very underrated. One of my favorite action actor of all time.
You read my mind! Have you all seen Blood and bone?
He the only one
Other wise no reboot forget shove the picture up your ass.
micheal jai white nothing else
My thoughts exactly
Michael Jai White Indeed. 100% agreed.
They need to save David Oyelowo for Black Panther. For Blade, out of this group, I like Chadwick Boseman.
It doesn’t really matter, big names don’t matter for a superhero film. No one knew who Chris Hemsworth was before Thor and Chris Evans wasn’t exactly a box office draw prior to Captain America. People will go see it because it’s Blade.
You are assuming the name “Blade” is a big enough draw by itself. It wasn’t for the last Blade movie.
Blade trinity had the talent problem was script. Should have got Guillermo del toro to write direct.
@BORIC The last Blade movie wasn’t really a Blade movie. It was an attempt to get a Hannibal King franchise featuring Ryan Reynolds off the ground.
The Nightstalkers were an attempt to spin off, hence the entire plot was about blade fading back to let the new hunters step up. Reynolds has said that even then he was more interested in playing deadpool, and used this movie to basically be Wade Wilson throughout. Then X-Men Origins Got his hopes up then ran them into the ground. As for Blade, there would have been a 4, but Snipes refused to come back and sued them for making a bad movie. then the jail thing happened so it died for the time being.
Marvel COULD just bring him back, but it may be far too late. Sadly none of these actors seem to be right.
According to your slideshow, no one is capable of garnering the role! You left out Michael B. Jordan’s tough role in The Wire season 1 and David Oyelowo’s role in MI-5 (Spooks) series.
It Can’t be Idris Elba, He already plays Heimdall. Cant be two characters in the marvel universe. Marvel has to utilize Michael Jai White at some point, whether its Blade or maybe as T’Chaka in Black Panther since he’ll be too old to be T’Challa.
Elba already is 2 characters in Marvels cinematic universe. Heimdall and Moreau in the second Ghost Rider movie. Chris Evans did it, let’s have Elba do it three times:-)
But Marvel didn’t do Ghost Rider, so they are not in the same universe
Marvel did do ghost rider numb nut. From memory blade and rider were marvel knights.
Phil’s referring to the studios that put out both films, which was not Marvel for either the Blade movies or the Ghost Rider films. Marvel created the characters but sold the rights to making of the films to New Line Cinemas (Blade) and Columbia Pictures (Ghost Rider). Marvel only recently re-required the film rights to both these franchises Next time you want to call some one out on facts try following the advice of your name and GOOGLEIT.
How the heck did you guys leave Peter Mensah, Doctore from Spartacus, off this list? And don’t give me “he’s too old.” The dude’s in better shape than most 25 year olds.
I’d rather want Snipes back in the picture he is and always be best suited for Blade other wise Jai White but Jai Id rather see as Black Panther he be perfect for THAT!
I agree, there is nothing to say Snipes cannot play Blade again, He is /was awesome in the roll
Peter Menash for Panther
How about, none of the above.
Chris Evans, obviously.
Chris Evans, obviously
Paul Reubens…
Keenan Thompson. nuff said.
How about make Blade white or some other nationality? If the human torch can be black than Blade can be white. Jus sayin
You’ve got a point. And although I love seeing more leading roles open for black actors and actresses, Torch should be the blonde and blue-eyed man that he’s always been.
how about make Superman or Batman Chinese or of Japanese ethnicity? or even better turn Wolverine into an East Indian or an Iraqi Arab? that would fuckin’ piss off your racist ass would it?
Nah, the character of Blade is a black man and he should stay that way. You couldn’t make Shaft white or The Doctor a woman, some characters are who they are, leave them well enough alone.
I wouldn’t pick anyone from the above list. Seeing as how 2 actors are already in Marvel movies and Michael B Jordan is being eyed for the Torch in the FF reboot, that nixes Mackie, Elba, and Jordan.
I don’t think a big names is necessary. With that said, maybe Sinqua Walls. He’s played a werewolf on Teen Wolf and Lancelot on Once Upon a Time so he’s got experience working in genre roles.
Edi Gathegi is another possibility. He played Darwin in X-Men: First Class but Darwin’s toast so…
And last there’s Brian White. He’s pushing 40 but the guys doesn’t look it.
The kid who played Moses in Attack the Block. Can’t remember his name off the top of my head…
John Boyega. Interesting choice. He’s only 21…probably too young and not really seasoned yet. Hasn’t done much other than ATB and I bet Marvel would see that as too risky.
How about Dwayne Johnson?
Funny how there isn’t a white actor in the running…
Why would there be?
Why not? They made Heimdall black and made Electro black.
There aren’t enough white superheroes for you
?
I’m surprised Chiwetel Ejiofor was on the list or mentioned.
And to the people asking for a White guy…well…we see you.
He’d be perfect. He can play any role he’s put in. Although given the choice, I think he’d make a better Panther in an Avengers movie. And since Whedon has already worked with him, he probably knows it too.
Make that wasn’t…… #typoFail
There is no reason why Wesley can’t be in it again as lead, why must every franchise be booted younger if still not that old when original still available?!
Wesley Snipes will always be Blade and if rebooted he should continue. But if another actor had to play the part (this person was not on the list) how about Omari Hardwick. I think he would be perfect for the part. He is young and athletic enough being he was a former NFL player.
white is solid, but Idris deserves a chance.
DJIMON HOUNSOU!!!
What about Lamorne Morris?
Samuel L. Jackson. Star power and on-screen presence.
Motherfucker!
No way… Wesley Snipes should continue I can`t imagine someone else filling his role other than the original Blade actor.ha!
What about Michael Jai White???
Idris Elba, Michael Jai White or even Morris Chestnut. He can pull of dark characters when he wants to.
Or even Snipes himself again.
Jai White is the only guy who even comes close. Blade was about flashy moves, martial arts skills and attitude. The show with Sticky fingaz SUCKED because he lacked in pretty much all of those departments. Dont get me wrong. elba is a great actor, but doesnt have the martial arts chops that snipes or white has. It pisses me off that Jai White isn’t even on the list, makes me even wonder if the guy that posted this article knows who the guy is….
I think fred “soup bone” hatchett deserve a chance
Those are some of the most unattractive black men I’ve ever seen. Why can’t they choose the most gorgeous? Morris Chestnut!
How about Rampage Jackson?? I’d much prefer to see Wesley Snipes back, he IS Blade as far as I’m concerned but none of the above actors (except for Elba) interest me in the least for the role.
wesley snipes an no reoboot its not time for this to get rebooted. now if u want a new black hero fine but dont reboot this thats stupid
Write a comment..How about Cuba Gooding jr
Marlon wayans
Wesley Snipes should take over for Wesley snipes.
I totally agree, as much as I’d like to try and imagine, I can’t see blade as anyone else but snipes. I mean micheal j white is just too bulky, yeah he’s got mad fighting skills but a lil too big. Imgagone him with a sword it’d need to be club sized. Snipes is perfect
damn i get realy mad when i hear or read the word reboot/remake
this is gonne be agian shit
just do a damn seqeul that is damn good,piss off with all the reboots my god hollywood
None of The above, give it Back To WESLEY!!!
I’d suggest Shemar Moore
No if’s, and’s, or but’s…Michael Jai White, hands down!!! Great martial artist, great body, and great looks for the part.
MICHAEL JAI WHITE!! HANDS DOWN!!
Wow. The first person I thought of was Michael Jai White.
John Boyega
I don’t know if any of them fit the part. Idris is a good actor but not right for the part. and Michael Jai white? seriously? no. Good actor but definately does not fit the part as far as appearances go.
No one…KEEP SNIPES!!!!!! Michael Jai White would be the obvious choice though.
Sorry but at this point its a role that is all Snipes…the only that comes close is Michael Jai white but then again he could prolly play any black super hero at this point (someone please do black panther and luke cage). The best thing about Snipes and Jai White in the role is that they are both martial artist so it doesnt take much…
Its got to be Snipes…and if not Michael Jai white. the best thing about the role being great for these two is the fact that both as legit martial artists as blade is. the guys on this list would be better for luke cage or black panther…maybe even john stewart, or static or a spawn reboot
Too old for static. Static is a teen and is mostly recognized as one
the ROCK
Snipes and White ate the best choices but White was horrible in his other Superhero movie Spawn… Lol… They’re gonna have to dig deep to find a suitable replacement for Snipes
Bill Cosby please…