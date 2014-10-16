10 hilarious ‘rejected’ Charlie Brown specials, courtesy of Twitter

For almost FIFTY YEARS, “It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!” has been a consistent ratings success. So much so, it managed to snag over 6 millions viewers last night.

But as the original pessimistic hero, what would Charlie Brown look like if he were created today? What kind of TV Specials would he star in, in the 21st century? Twitter pitched a few* stories with the hashtag #RejectedPeanutsSpecials. For example:

*a virtual avalanche of snark of varying degrees of success

DON'T READ THE COMMENTS, CHARLIE BROWN #rejectedpeanutsspecials – Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) October 16, 2014

How is there not a “Very Special Crossover Event” for this yet?

A LANNISTER ALWAYS REPAYS HIS DEBTS, CHARLIE BROWN #rejectedpeanutsspecials – Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 16, 2014

But some Twitterers (Twitteri?) went the extra mile and created – or found – visual imagery to go with there ideas. After the jump, see some of the best!