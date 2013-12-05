10 questions we have after watching the ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ trailer

How many villains can one film hold? That’s just one of many questions that come to mind while watching the brand new trailer for the reboot sequel “Amazing Spider-Man 2.” Joining returning stars Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone are no less than three (or maybe four) bad guys, played by Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Paul Giamatti and Chris Cooper. Will there be enough room for them all? How much of the sequel will be spent setting up parts 3 and 4? And what’s with Harry’s hair?
Take a look at our questions and see if you can offer some answers:
Where are people getting this idea that Peter was “destined to be SpiderMan?” I’ve seen the first movie several times and not once did I get that notion. Am I just missing something or are people just reading too deep between the lines?
Well there were many scenes from the first movie that was cut out. Re-watch the trailer for the first movie. You will hear a line that states exactly that
It’s been clearly established in the comics that with a combination of his Spider-sense and his super-human athletic ability that Spider-Man IS able to dodge bullets. This is no surprise – did the person who wrote that bullet point never read a Spider-Man comic? If not, why are they posting about something they clearly don’t know?
Spider-Man isn’t skillfully dodging bullets in the trailer, sorry, he’s just flipping in the air having no control over where Paul G. is shooting (at basically point-blank range) and also cannot shift his air-bound momentum. The bullets are just happening to miss him for the story’s sake. If he could dodge bullets (he logically can’t) then the Lizard and pretty much every other villain will have no chance of even touching him at all. Read all the comics you want, nerd, it doesn’t make you an expert on common sense and basic physics.
1) I would bet there are not a lot of shots of Electro in the trailer because he is so CGI-heavy there aren’t enough shots complete enough to include
2) regarding Mec-Rhino, in the shot/pic in this article it looks pretty clearly like the front of the truck we’ve seen in other trailer shots (and the one Giamatti is seemingly driving in other publicity pics). There are what look to be headlights, and the part on top/behind the “horn” look like the ‘cockpit’ of a vehicle
I enjoyed this list until I had to read any of the bits written by Donna Dickens. No offense, but they just came as unfunny and, honestly, uninformed.