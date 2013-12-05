10 questions we have after watching the ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ trailer

How many villains can one film hold? That’s just one of many questions that come to mind while watching the brand new trailer for the reboot sequel “Amazing Spider-Man 2.” Joining returning stars Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone are no less than three (or maybe four) bad guys, played by Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Paul Giamatti and Chris Cooper. Will there be enough room for them all? How much of the sequel will be spent setting up parts 3 and 4? And what’s with Harry’s hair?

Take a look at our questions and see if you can offer some answers: