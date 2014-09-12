10 Stories You Might Have Missed: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ will likely crash ‘Avengers 3’

09.13.14 4 years ago

Yes, it's another edition of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed!

This week there is buzz that “Guardians of the Galaxy's” Drax the Destroyer will likely play a significant role in “Avengers 3.”  (Would you prefer Star Lord? Don't answer that.)

Also: HBO sets premieres for “Newsroom,” “Comeback,” “Getting On”; Shawn Levy gives an update on “Real Steel 2”; Warner Bros. may be eyeing a “Legion of Superheroes” movie; Dan Harmon says Alison Brie will be back on “Community”; Grimes hits 'reset' on new album; Odd Future takes over the radio, and more.

Catch up here:

