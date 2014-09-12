10 Stories You Might Have Missed: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ will likely crash ‘Avengers 3’

Yes, it's another edition of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed!

This week there is buzz that “Guardians of the Galaxy's” Drax the Destroyer will likely play a significant role in “Avengers 3.” (Would you prefer Star Lord? Don't answer that.)

Also: HBO sets premieres for “Newsroom,” “Comeback,” “Getting On”; Shawn Levy gives an update on “Real Steel 2”; Warner Bros. may be eyeing a “Legion of Superheroes” movie; Dan Harmon says Alison Brie will be back on “Community”; Grimes hits 'reset' on new album; Odd Future takes over the radio, and more.

