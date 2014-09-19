10 Stories You Might Have Missed: ‘Magic Mike 2’ continues to grow

Here we are, another week has passed, and it's time for another edition of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed.

Sure, reports say that Matthew McConaughey isn't going to be in “Magic Mike XXL,” but there is also news of a couple of fresh faces joining the franchise, namely Amber Heard and Jada Pinkett-Smith. Ah, but what will their roles be?

Elsewhere, as you probably know, Warner Brothers has several unnamed DC Comics projects on their upcoming slate, complete with release dates. Could one of those projects be a “Suicide Squad” movie featuring Harley Quinn? Could that movie be directed by “End of Watch” and “Fury” director David Ayer? Could be, could be.

Plus, some music news, like Johnny Depp jamming with Ryan Adams on a Dio tune, and Kanye West may be collaborating with… Lorde?

Check it all out here: