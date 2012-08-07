10 ‘X-Men’ cameos we’d like to see in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’

With the recent revelation that classic X-Men storyline “Days of Future Past” would serve as the basis for the upcoming “X-Men: First Class” sequel (now titled, appropriately enough, “X-Men: Days of Future Past”), we couldn’t help but wonder what actors from the original trilogy might pop up in cameo appearances. After all, the time-traveling nature of the “Future Past” concept certainly lends itself to the idea of older versions of Vaughn’s crop of characters coming-face-to-face with their youthful counterparts.
So, will James McAvoy’s Professor X come face-to-face with Patrick Stewart? Will Ian McKellen’s older, more composed Magento advise Michael Fassbender? We haven’t the slightest – but it sure is fun to dream.
Check out all ten of our cameo picks in the gallery below.
“X-Men: Days of Future Past” is slated for release on July 18, 2014.
So…technically all main actors from the first three movies?
Exactly what I was thinking. Only one missing is Jean Grey.
That’s assuming First Class is set in the same universe as the original trilogy and Wolverine. I always thought it made more sense to be like the StarTrek reboot; set in a different universe.
Except that First Class already showed that it was in the same universe by having Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.
How’d you explain James McAvoy’s ProfX, with a full head of hair, in a wheelchair at the end of First Class but Patrick Stuart’s bold ProfX walking in Wolverine?
Actually the filmmakers have said that they don’t consider X-Men Origins: Wolverine and X-Men: The Last Stand to be canon, just the first two Singer films. But honestly its really just a small continuity error. They also had Hank McCoy in the first movie appear on a TV screen as a human, so having him change in First Class creates an error there too. And Sabertooth was a mindless brute in the first movie, but a major part of Wolverine’s backstory in the X-men origins movie. These kind of continuity errors happen all the time in series such as this. Look at Bond, for instance.
Honestly, though, the biggest sign that they were trying to keep this in the same universe as the other movies is that they didn’t repeat any of the major characters like cyclops, rogue, storm, etc, as founding members of the X-Men. Plus, Bryan Singer has been an important part of the First Class and now the Days of Future Past productions. I’d venture to guess that he would fancy connecting the two time periods.
Ahh, you make a lot of sense. Good points!
Seeing as how this is based on Days of Future Past, it is the perfect opportunity to reboot canon. I really hope they do. Maybe have Havok flip out and Charles has to find ‘cloppy to get to him.
@MMCB101 Also, in the comics Beast had the ability to appear human using a holographic device. Movie Beast in the first could have this as well. In fact, I hope he does because I’d like to see the actor out of make up again! (And they’d save money doing this)
It would also make sense character wise, because Beast in X:FC isn’t yet proud to be a mutant where X:TLC was
I really want it to diverge and allow Vaughn to set up the traditional team with the few extras from the first.
The only new additions would be incredibly easy to explain since he was smart enough to go with Havok, leaving room for Cyclops. Banshee was around enough to not make the character stand out.
Wolverine vs. a Sentinel……’NUFF SAID! ;)
Seeing Patrick Stewart makes me worried this could go into Star Trek: Generations territory but hoping more Star Trek 2009. And this is the writer director team behind Kickass, Stardust, The Debt and of course First Class. All of which I liked. The Debt actually had two time periods and a few changes in the timeline in a way, so I can see that working here.
Also, I loved First Class and don’t care about the changes compared tot he comics since the Marvel comics have so many continuities. But wouldn’t it be awesome to see the actual original X-Men together on screen together? Beast, Iceman, Jean Grey, Cyclops and Angel could actually team up! I know they were all in The Last Stand, but never in one scene.
You hit the nail on the head, MMCB. Half of this list is pointless since Vaughn and Singer are erasing X3 from canon. Essentially only X1 and X2 matter in regards to these prequels (and yes, they are prequels).
I agree- We definitely need Storm back in the x-men films!
I’d love to see them resurrect James Marsden from the original series
NIghtcrawler. We need a Nightcrawler cameo. It would be even better if they acknowledged the fact that Mystique and Azazel are his parents.
Also, all the movies are in the same universe guys, and that’s the way it should be. I don’t want to different versions. Yes, there are discrepancies between the movies, but come on, what comic doesn’t have comic doesn’t have continuity errors every once in awhile?
This article was a complete waste of time
I would actually disagree with #10: Wolverine. He’s got his own franchise and although he may be super popular, I think a bigger role for him would negatively impact the new production. Simply put: the story just doesn’t need him!