11 Absurdly Awesome Mighty Morphin Power Ranger Gadgets The Reboot Must Resurrect

The most surprising thing about the announcement that Lionsgate is rebooting the Power Rangers into a live action movie franchise is that it took this long to happen. We are in the throws of 90s nostalgia, with the kids of that era now adults and looking to relive happy rose-colored memories of their favorite babysitter…television . But if Hollywood is going to bring back the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, they're gonna have to do better than tossing some primary colored jumpsuits and Dinozords on the big screen and calling it a day. They're gonna have to reach deep and show they really know what fans want…crazy weapons and gadgets that defy the laws of physics and reason.