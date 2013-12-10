’12 Years a Slave’ dominates Phoenix Film Critics Society nominations

Another day, another regional critics group that dives full force into the “12 Years a Slave” tank. The film dominated the Phoenix Film Critics Society nominations today with 13 mentions. “Saving Mr. Banks” was a distant second nailing down nine, while “Gravity” picked up eight. Jeff Nichols’ “Mud” also sparked for the group, picking up as many nominations as top Oscar players like “American Hustle” and “Captain Phillips.” It showed up in the group’s lengthy Best Picture/Top 10 list category as well as in Best Original Screenplay. Check out the full list below, and remember to keep track of the season via The Circuit.

Top 10 Films of 2013 (alphabetical)

“American Hustle”

“Captain Phillips”

“Dallas Buyers Club”

“Gravity”

“Mud”

“Nebraska”

“Philomena”

“Saving Mr. Banks”

“Short Term 12”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

Paul Greengrass, “Captain Phillips”

John Lee Hancock, “Saving Mr. Banks”

Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”

Alexander Payne, “Nebraska”

Best Actor

Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Tom Hanks, “Captain Phillips”

Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Robert Redford, “All is Lost”

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

Judi Dench, “Philomena”

Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”

Emma Thompson, “Saving Mr. Banks”

Best Supporting Actor

Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”

James Gandolfini, “Enough Said”

Tom Hanks, “Saving Mr. Banks”

Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Matthew McConaughey, “Mud”

Sam Rockwell, “The Way, Way Back”

Best Supporting Actress

Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle

Lupita Nyong”o, “12 Years a Slave”

Julia Roberts, “August: Osage County”

June Squibb, “Nebraska”

Oprah Winfrey, “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“August: Osage County”

“Captain Phillips”

“Philomena”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Original Screenplay

“Gravity”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Mud”

“Nebraska”

Best Animated Film

“Despicable Me 2”

“Frozen”

“Monsters University”

“The Wind Rises”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Blancanieves”

“Blue is the Warmest Color”

“The Grandmaster”

“The Hunt”

“Populaire”

Best Documentary

“The Act of Killing”

“Blackfish”

“Stories We Tell”

“20 Feet from Stardom”

“We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks”

Best Cinematography

“Gravity”

“The Great Gatsby”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Nebraska”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Costume Design

“American Hustle”

“42”

“The Great Gatsby”

“Saving Mr. Banks”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Film Editing

“American Hustle”

“Captain Phillips”

“Gravity”

“Rush”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Original Song

“Let It Go” from “Frozen”

“Young and Beautiful” from “The Great Gatsby”

“Please Mr. Kennedy” from “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Best Original Score

“Frozen”

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

“Saving Mr. Banks”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Production Design

“Gravity”

“The Great Gatsby”

“Oz the Great and Powerful”

“Saving Mr. Banks”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Visual Effects

“Gravity”

“Jack the Giant Slayer”

“Oblivion”

“Star Trek Into Darkness”

Best Ensemble Acting

“American Hustle”

“August: Osage County”

“Saving Mr, Banks”

“12 Years a Slave”

“The Way Way Back”

Best Live Action Family Film

“One Direction: This Is Us”

“Oz the Great and Powerful”

“Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters”

“The Smurfs 2”

Overlooked Film of the Year

“In a World …”

“Jack the Giant Slayer”

“The Kings of Summer”

“Much Ado About Nothing”

“Short Term 12”

“The Spectacular Now”

Best Stunts

“Fast & Furious 6”

“Oblivion”

“Star Trek Into Darkness”

Breakthrough Performance on Camera

Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Liam James, “The Way Way Back”

Michael B. Jordan, “Fruitvale Station”

Brie Larson, “Short Term 12”

Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”

June Squibb, “Nebraska”

Breakthrough Performance Behind the Camera

Lake Bell, “In a World…”

Ryan Coogler, “Fruitvale Station”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, “Don Jon”

Jeff Nichols, “Mud”

Jordan Vogt-Roberts, “The Kings of Summer”

Best Performance by a Youth in a Lead or Supporting Role – Male

Asa Butterfield, “Ender”s Game”

Liam James, “The Way Way Back”

Nick Robinson, “The Kings of Summer”

Tye Sheridan, “Mud”

Best Performance by a Youth in a Lead or Supporting Role – Female

Annie Rose Buckley, “Saving Mr. Banks”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Short Term 12”

Sophie Nélisse, “The Book Thief”

Annika Wedderkopp, “The Hunt”