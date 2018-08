Welcome to the 2013-2014 Film Awards Circuit.

In Contention has tracked all the ups and downs of the season right here, from critics awards to industry kudos and more. Things shifted and slid en route to the Oscars, as they always do, leading to “12 Years a Slave” taking down the big win for Best Picture at the 86th annual Academy Awards (which was really just a drop in the bucket of all the kudos it picked up throughout the season as it certainly dominated the regional critics awards).

The circuit's various announcements are divided into a few different categories below to make it easier to navigate this year. We tried to be as on the ball with it as possible, but feel free to reach out via email if there's something we're missing.

CRITICS AWARDS

African-American Film Critics Association (“12 Years a Slave”)

Alliance of Women Film Journalists – Nominees | Winners (“12 Years a Slave”)

Austin Film Critics Association (“Her”)

Black Film Critics Circle (“12 Years a Slave”)

Boston Online Film Critics Association (“12 Years a Slave”)

Boston Society of Film Critics (“12 Years a Slave”)

Broadcast Film Critics Association (Critics' Choice Movie Awards) – Nominees | Winners (“12 Years a Slave”)

Central Ohio Film Critics Association – Nominees | Winners (“Gravity”)

Chicago Film Critics Association – Nominees | Winners (“12 Years a Slave”)

Dallas-Ft. Worth Film Critics Association (“12 Years a Slave”)

Denver Film Critics Society – Nominees | Winners (“Gravity”)

Detroit Film Critics Society – Nominees | Winners (“Her”)

Dublin Film Critics Circle (“Gravity”)

Florida Film Critics Circle (“12 Years a Slave”)

Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association (“12 Years a Slave”)

Georgia Film Critics Association – Nominees | Winners (“Her)

Hollywood Foreign Press Association (Golden Globe Awards) – Nominees | Winners (“12 Years a Slave” and “American Hustle”)

Houston Film Critics Society – Nominees | Winners (“12 Years a Slave”)

Indiana Film Journalists Association (“12 Years a Slave”)

International Film Music Critics Association – Nominees | Winners (“Romeo and Juliet”)

Iowa Film Critics Association (“12 Years a Slave”)

Kansas City Film Critics Circle (“12 Years a Slave”)

Las Vegas Film Critics Society (“12 Years a Slave”)

London Film Critics' Circle – Nominees | Winners (“12 Years a Slave”)

Los Angeles Film Critics Association (TIE: “Gravity” and “Her”)

National Society of Film Critics (“Inside Llewyn Davis”)

Nevada Film Critics Society (“12 Years a Slave”)

New York Film Critics Circle (“American Hustle”)

New York Film Critics Online (“12 Years a Slave”)

North Carolina Film Critics Association – Nominees | Winners (“12 Years a Slave”)

North Texas Film Critics Association (“Gravity”)

Oklahoma Film Critics Circle (“Her”)

Online Film Critics Society – Nominees | Winners (“12 Years a Slave”)

Phoenix Film Critics Society – Nominees | Winners (“12 Years a Slave”)

San Diego Film Critics Society – Nominees | Winners (“Her”)

San Francisco Film Critics Circle – Nominees | Winners (“12 Years a Slave”)

Southeastern Film Critics Association (“12 Years a Slave”)

St. Louis Gateway Film Critics Association – Nominees | Winners (“12 Years a Slave”)

Toronto Film Critics Association (“Inside Llewyn Davis”)

UK Regional Film Critics Awards (“12 Years a Slave”)

Utah Film Critics Association (“Gravity”)

Vancouver Film Critics Circle – Nominees | Winners (“12 Years a Slave” and “The Dirties”)

Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association – Nominees | Winners (“12 Years a Slave”)

Women Film Critics Circle – Nominees | Winners (“Philomena”)

INTERNATIONAL AWARDS

Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA Awards) – Australian Awards (“The Great Gatsby”) | International Awards (“Gravity”)

British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA Awards) – Nominees | Winners (“12 Years a Slave”)

British Independent Film Awards – Nominees | Winners (“Metro Manila”)

Canadian Screen Awards – Nominees | Winners (“Gabrielle”)

César Awards – Nominees | Winners (“Me, Myself and Mum”)

Empire Awards – Nominees | Winners (“Gravity”)

European Film Awards – Nominees | Winners (“The Great Beauty”)

Lumiere Awards – Nominees | Winners (“Blue is the Warmest Color”)

GUILD/INDUSTRY AWARDS

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Academy Awards) – Nominees | Winners (“12 Years a Slave”)

American Cinema Editors (ACE Eddie Awards) – Nominees | Winners (“Captain Phillips” and “American Hustle”)

American Society of Cinematographers (ASC Awards) – Nominees | Winners (“Gravity”)

Annie Awards – Nominees | Winners (“Frozen”)

Art Directors Guild (ADG Awards) – Nominees | Winners (“Gravity,” “Her” and “The Great Gatsby”)

Cinema Audio Society – Nominees | Winners (“Gravity”)

Costume Designers Guild (CDG Awards) – Nominees | Winners (“12 Years a Slave,” “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and “Blue Jasmine”)

Directors Guild of America (DGA Awards) – Nominees | Winners (Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”)

Makeup and Hairstylists Guild – Nominees | Winners (various)

Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE Golden Reel Awards) – Nominees | Winners (“Gravity” and “Captain Phillips”)

Producers Guild of America (PGA Awards) – Nominees | Winners (TIE: “Gravity” and “12 Years a Slave”)

Screen Actors Guild (SAG Awards) – Nominees | Winners (“American Hustle”)

Visual Effects Society – Nominees | Winners (“Gravity” and various)

Writers Guild of America (WGA Awards) – Nominees | Winners (“Her” and “Captain Phillips”)

FESTIVAL AWARDS

Sundance Film Festival (“Fruitvale Station”)

Berlin Film Festival (“Child's Pose”)

Cannes Film Festival (“Blue is the Warmest Color”)

Toronto Film Festival (“12 Years a Slave”)

OTHER AWARDS

American Film Institute's Top 10 (various)

Cinema Eye Honors – Nominees | Winners (“The Act of Killing”)

Film Independent Spirit Awards – Nominees | Winners (“12 Years a Slave”)

Final Draft Screenwriters' Choice Awards (“Gravity” and “12 Years a Slave”)

GLAAD Media Awards – Nominees | Winners (“Philomena”)

Gotham Awards – Nominees | Winners (“Inside Llewyn Davis”)

International Cinephile Society – Nominees | Winners (“Inside Llewyn Davis”)

International Documentary Association Awards – Nominees | Winners (“The Square”)

MTV Movie Awards – Nominees | Winners

NAACP Image Awards – Nominees | Winners (“12 Years a Slave”)

National Board of Review (“Her”)

Saturn Awards – Nominees | Winners (“Gravity” et al.)

USC Scripter Awards – Nominees | Winners (“12 Years a Slave”)

