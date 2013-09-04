’12 Years a Slave’ featurette details the true story setting of Steve McQueen’s film

One of the reasons “12 Years a Slave” works so well is that it’s rather naturally structured as a thriller. As the film follows Solomon Northup from freedom to shackles, his circumstances — kidnapped in Washington D.C. and sold into slavery in the south — are just terrifying, and director Steve McQueen follows that natural structure with convention and invention in equal measure.
As reported here, the film was a huge hit at the Telluride Film Festival over the Labor Day weekend. It’s all set for the Toronto fest on Friday and will certainly spin further into assured awards prospects (and those bemoaning that it was so strongly considered in such terms at Telluride will surely use the same “O” word in Toronto that the rest of us used in Colorado). Indeed, by the end of this week, when word on another fall film finally hits, I expect the conversation may well shift to “12 Years a Slave” being one of two early frontrunners for the Best Picture Oscar. Maybe three, as “Gravity” certainly is a contender for the win in the eyes of some.
But, again, there are lots of bends in the road ahead. I’m just glad the movies, for the most part anyway, are so good (so far).
A new featurette for McQueen’s film, which debuted at Yahoo! Movies, does a great job of setting the scene. Interviews with McQueen, star Chiwetel Ejiofor and producers Dede Gardner and Bill Pohlad are sprinkled throughout. Have a look below.
“12 Years a Slave” arrives in limited release on Oct. 18.
Fruitvale Station. The Butler and now 12 Years a Slave. All true stories. All great stories about the American History.
But I have to say Steve McQueen is one brave director. And sometimes America can’t handle that very well. We’ll have to see. If Zero Dark Thirty suffered because of the violence I can see many people trying to do the same about this film.
The Butler a true story? That’s pretty darn debatable.
It looks and sounds amazing. I read the book a year ago and I was hoping the film version would get the right tone for this story. From what I’ve seen so far it has.
The Butler is inspired by a true story. That man existed as Oscar Grant and Solomon Northup. They all tell a story of a nation.
Mads, did The Butler take any more liberties with its story than say “Argo”? Obviously “The Butler” has plenty of flaws and it has some historical errors too but that is not strange for a Hollywood biopic. And, no, I’m not suggesring The Butler is as good as Argo.
I am not suggesting, I am saying that Argo is not a good movie. In 10 years we will be talking about Zero Dark Thirty, Amour… not that Ben Affleck movie. Come on.
I think the decision to adapt this particular slavery story was a very smart one. As an educated freeman, Solomon Northup is much easier for contemporary audiences – both white and black – to relate to than a person who was born into slavery. It is impossible for any 21st Century American to truly begin to imagine a life of slavery and put it in the proper perspective. But with Northup, even someone from a background such as mine in New Hampshire (an overwhelmingly white state were slavery was never legal) can watch the film and see ourselves as the character. Northup, like the audience, is thrust from one life into a world we don’t recognize and can’t comprehend. This is the best way to give today’s America a look at American slavery, and all the better that it’s a true story.
Still, I believe Nat Turner, Harriet Tubman, and Frederick Douglass are fantastic subjects for the silver screen.