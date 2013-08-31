Telluride: On the beauty and barbarity of sure-fire Oscar contender ’12 Years a Slave’

TELLURIDE, Colo. – Fox Searchlight was smart to get into business with filmmaker Steve McQueen two years ago when, not long after screening his last film, “Shame,” here at the Telluride Film Festival, they acquired it for distribution. Further dividends will be paid in the sterling accomplishment of “12 Years a Slave,” to be sure.
It wasn’t just the sound of sniffles but open bawling that could be heard throughout the Werner Herzog Theater today at the second screening of the film. It is every bit as emotionally devastating as you’ve been led to believe so far and it is a knock-out awards contender, firing on all cylinders with nominations to be expected across the board.
McQueen had been wanting to make a film about slavery for some time and was always looking for an in. He had the idea of a free black man kidnapped into slavery and started working on a script with John Ridley (whose work on the page with this vintage dialogue is absolutely exquisite). McQueen’s wife suggested a book he had never heard of, an autobiography of just the sort of character he had in mind written by Solomon Northup and “12 Years a Slave” started clicking to life.
“As soon as it was in my hand, I couldn’t put it down,” McQueen said of the book in the post-screening Q&A. “It was just riveting. Every page I turned, I just couldn’t believe what I was reading. I live in Amsterdam and for me it was like reading Anne Frank’s diary for the first time. And 99% of people I spoke to had never heard of it. It was a passion.”
Meanwhile, Brad Pitt and his “little garage band of a production company,” as he put it — Plan B — had made it their mandate from the beginning to work with directors who they thought had a unique and special voice. McQueen certainly qualified, as this was coming off of “Hunger” with Michael Fassbender (who also stars in “12 Years”). A little choked up talking about the material and the experience working on the film, in which he also has a small part, Pitt said he wondered why there weren’t more movies about slavery and found it intriguing that it took a Brit to make something such as this.
“I just want to say that I am so humbled and so proud to be a part of the film,” Pitt said. “This is why I wanted to get into film, films like this that I watch and have such an emotional and transformative experience. I don’t know about you guys but I find it difficult to speak afterwards. These fine performances — I know what it takes to get to where these guys got to. It’s an incredible feat.”
Indeed, Chiwetel Ejiofor offers a stunning portrayal that shoots right to the top of an already crowded and competitive Best Actor Oscar race. A character actor who has cranked out head-turning work for years, going back to at least “Dirty Pretty Things” (and probably farther, but that’s when I first sparked to him), he has been due a role such as this for quite some time. He makes everything of the opportunity, giving a performance of raw intensity at times and tranquil beauty at others.
“I just wanted to try and investigate this person as much as I could,” Ejiofor said of Northup. “I found the story so beautiful as well as having all of this sort of trauma in it. There’s this incredible spirit that this man had and trying to capture that and tell the story within the paradigm of that narrative was something I wanted to achieve.”
Speaking of making the most of an opportunity, Fassbender was quick to note how impressed he was by newcomer Lupita N’yongo, who revs into an equally intense portrayal. “She came into the first rehearsal that we did and she just gave it everything and had the courage to lay it on the table, and perhaps fall flat on her face, but go for it,” he said. “I was like, ‘Shit, I better do my homework. This is the hunger of somebody new, somebody seeing the opportunity and taking it with both hands.'”
Fassbender’s work in the film is one of seething villainy, not unlike Ralph Fiennes in “Schindler’s List.” His barbaric slave owner haunts the screen, as terrifying in bursts of violence as he is in smoldering silence. All three of these actors deserve to be in the awards conversation throughout the rest of the year, as, frankly, does Sarah Paulson as Fassbender’s daintily vicious wife.
I found the film incredibly moving and yet another example of expert craft from McQueen. He’s collaborating with one of the most talented cinematographers working today, Sean Bobbitt, and together they frame this story in profound ways, patient with the camera. Design elements are perfectly realized, from Patricia Norris’ costumes to Adam Stockhausen’s production design. Hans Zimmer’s score often plays to what this is, an American horror story. However, in the more delicate areas, he rather distractingly borrows from his own work in “The Thin Red Line” and “Inception.”
The only other complaint I could muster with this is that, like my colleague Greg Ellwood, I felt the passage of time wasn’t all that well presented. For a film called “12 Years a Slave,” it would have been valuable to really feel how epic this story is. That’s not to say it isn’t epic in its own way, but before long you start to forget how long this is supposed to have been. Then again, that could be partly the point; surely time bled together for Mr. Northup.
Expect to be hearing plenty more about this one as the year unfolds. It’s a towering achievement from all involved.
“12 Years a Slave” opens in limited release on Oct. 18.
I remember a podcast from a few years ago, after the purchase of Shame, when Kris claimed Searchlight was smart to get into business with Steve McQueen. Anne Thompson expressed doubt that McQueen had interest in commercial filmmaking, while Kris insisted that this was an ambitious guy who wanted big things in the industry. I was more inclined to agree with Anne at the time, but it today it looks like Kris was some kind of clairvoyant. McQueen might be taking home Best Picture for his very next film; not a bad investment on Searchlight’s part. Shockingly quick pay off.
Thanks for remembering. :)
when you say very next film, you mean 12 years?
My suspicion on “12 Years”. It WILL be a Best Picture nominee in the expanded field. It WILL appeal to the actors, an Ejiofor and Fassbender are practically locks in their categories. Lupita will probably get in to, but being a total unknown could hurt her. McQueen might get in for Director. But I imagine this film is going to be tough for many in the Academy to swallow, and that will keep it from being a frontrunner. That’s just my suspicion right now.
That is my hunch, too, Dylan.
For me, it doesn’t matter a bit if a composer rips themself off a little as long as it serves the film well. In principle, I guess, a jukebox soundtrack is a bigger crime along this line of thinking, but they, too, often work well.
I’ve been impressed with Ejiofor since Children of Men. So the fact that both he and Cuaron are blowing sh*t out of the water this year has me quite excited, indeed.
I like the question Pitt asks: “why haven’t there been more films about slavery?”, especially I’ve frequently seen comments in the past few months about how this film couldn’t possibly offer something new & that it is somehow overkill or a fad to have another film about slavery so soon after Django Unchained. Sometimes multiple films about WWII or the Holocaust are released in one year!
Kris, how much do you think the violence will affect the film’s reception with AMPAS? In particular, Greg seemed to think that Fassbender will have some huge hurdles to clear.
Good points, Kate. I too rolled my eyes months back when some message board twits complained that this subject has been tackled enough already on the big screen. Baloney. Before the mix-genre “Django” the last truly major depiction of slavery by Hollywood was probably the TV mini-series “Roots” of the 1970s. Does “12 Years” even count as a Hollywood production by the way?. Anyhow Hollywood and America were far more interested in exploring the sins of other nations while simultaneously playing up the hero-aspect when depicting the USA in sweeping period dramas. Hence we get far, far more films about the Holocaust than we do about American slavery. I made the assumption earlier this year that “Django” was such a huge hit in Germany because it finally turned the tables by having a noble German on the side of morality as he fought for a good cause against oppressive Americans.
Almost ten years ago Ann Hornaday of the Washington Post also brought up that Hollywood has also all but ignored the Civil Rights era which is one of the truly most important movements in American history and 20th century history overall. So there was a pattern for America to avoid those topics that laid to bare ugly truths. It is shameful that we are now only beginning to address these issues seriously in American film.
What’s most shameful is that while his numerous white counterpats from the UK quicly get offered so many major opportunities as soon as they make a name for themselves, Ejiofor has to keep going long stretches without a leading role. Most of his work in Hollywood involved playing lightweight characters without much depth, his only meaty characters tend to come from low budget independent/arthouse films but even those are too few and most of them still fail to give him the type of role worthy of his talents. Will things finally change now? I’m not sure. But…pun intended…it has been about 12 years since he trul arrived on the scene in “Dirty Pretty Things” and it is long overdue that he is at least afforded the chance of doing getting the type of work that other actors of his abilities are handed regularly.
You’ve obviously forgotten “Amistad.”
Django Unchained is so inauthentic it hardly even counts.
Not sure I’d say Hollywood has ignored the Civil Rights movement. Amistad and Lincoln come to mind as films involving slavery, perhaps peripherally, and we have Malcolm X, The Butler, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, To Kill a Mockingbird, and even Forrest Gump depicting the Civil Rights era in America. Certainly, the subject hasn’t been beaten to death to the extent of the Holocaust – but what has?
Kate: “Sometimes multiple films about WWII or the Holocaust are released in one year!”
Brad Pitt said the essentially the exact same thing in the q&a.
As great as I’m sure it is (and not being all that big on McQueen’s last two films I admit I’m coming into 12 YEARS A SLAVE with somewhat less enthusiasm than seemingly everyone else), I’ve already seen people making snide remarks about the “unworthy” films that are sure to come later in the year and “steal” its Best Picture win. Not doing the film or their reputations any favours to condemn films that people haven’t even seen. What they say about being the early favourite is doubled here given the subject and brutality that’s apparently on display.
Good lord who’s writing that? Pretty weak.
It might sound silly, the first time I noticed Ejiofor was in “Love Actually” (he’s the guy who marries Kiera Knightley). Even though he’s barely in the movie, he left enough of an impression on me that I’ve kept an eye out for everything he’s done since.
Don’t you love when you see an actor/actress in kind of a bit role and think, “Wow, that person’s good… hope his/her career goes somewhere!” and then being pleasantly surprised when they strike it big?
You know what I’m thinking? I love events laden with symbolism! And think about it, it would be nice to see a film about slavery take the oscar for best picture, when it is directed by a black director, who also takes the first prize for direction for a black person. Excited to see it happen …
I’m glad that this is opening early, weeks before the December glut. That gives people time to talk about it, digest it. What lingers might be the performances, the story, but it might not be as overshadowed by the violence of the circumstances as it was immediately after. How refreshing to have time to think about something!