20 notoriously troubled film productions

Hollywood received a major shock last week when it was reported that acclaimed “We Need to Talk About Kevin” director Lynne Ramsay had failed to show up for the first day of shooting on “Jane Got a Gun,” a star-studded western about a young wife (Natalie Portman) who enlists an ex-lover to help protect her farm from a brutal gang. Having already lost Michael Fassbender to alleged “scheduling conflicts” with “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” the producers nevertheless quickly found a replacement director in “Warrior” helmer Gavin O’Connor – only to then see Jude Law make a less-than-graceful exit from the project. Doh.
Of course, “Jane” is far from the first major film to suffer from a contentious production period; indeed, several of Hollywood’s most classic movies boast some truly ugly back-stories. Which is why, inspired by this most recent controversy, we here at HitFix decided to highlight a few of the most notorious examples from years past.
Check out all our picks in the gallery below.
I always thought Bill Murray’s best feud was with Richard Dryfus when they did What About Bob
I once went to a Convention here in the UK which included a talk by stephen tobolowsky, he told us about how Bill Murray hated the end of Groundhog Day so much, he refused to film it and didn’t come out of his trailer for 3 Days.
Finally after all this time Murray came out of his trailer walked up to the Director and said ‘you have me for one take’, the take was filmed and Murray then walked off set without a single word to anyone.
Great story.
Its interesting Drew that you mention the lens conversation on Cop Out was the first day. When Smith tells it he makes it seem like this was much farther into shooting.
I would also add to the list:
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen: Sean Connery’s heated feuds with director Stephen Norrington was probably one of the reasons he went into retirement after this movie.
Gladiator: It’s a credit to Ridley Scott that this movie ended up as successful as it did. With the endless script changes, Russell Crowe threatening the producer and Oliver Reed dying before filming was complete.
Exorcist: The Beginning or Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist: Originally a John Frakkenheimer project and then a Paul Shrader film who then got replaced by Renny Harlin and then Shrader was allowed to finish his version of the movie. Both versions ended up getting released. But neither did very well.
All great suggestions. Thanks for weighing in!
This list is not complete without the production of Boondock Saints. The documentary about it, “Overnight” is one of my favorite movies because of how much of a fascinating debacle the director made himself out to be.
“Overnight” is definitely a great cautionary tale. Would have made a good addition to the list…
“Reds” should’ve been on this list. Peter Biskind’s 2006 Vanity Fair article “Thunder on the Left” is a great reference and worth reading in its entirety. Here’s the link: [www.vanityfair.com]. Shooting was supposed to take four months and ended up taking a year; some of this was done in the Soviet Union, before glasnost and perestroika, mind you. Warren Beatty, a notorious perfectionist, took 80 takes of some scenes and spooled out over two million feet of film that required 65 editors to cut and assemble. On the last day of shooting, Beatty grew so paranoid that he asked a bit player how Diane Keaton was acting, which is a major insult in cinema mythos. Keaton walked off the set, went to her hotel, packed her bags and flew out of Moscow as fast as she could, that day. What a glaring omission from this list.
It’s impossible to cover every notoriously-nightmarish film shoot in a single gallery, but “Reds” would’ve certainly been a good addition. Maybe for the next one.
Great read, can’t wait for the next one.