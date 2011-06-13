2011 Bonnaroo Superlatives: Best dressed, Most popular, Biggest drunks

I am but one woman, so understand that there are time and space restrictions that kept me from attendance at every single one of Bonnaroo’s hundreds of shows. But below are some quick hits on superlatives from the Manchester, Tenn., festival, celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Most popular: Ben Sollee. Dude played with My Morning Jacket, Justin Townes Earle, the Low Anthem, Nicole Atkins and even his own solo show.

Biggest pothead: Wavves. Sorry Wiz.

Most likely to succeed: The Head and the Heart. Why don’t you have this self-titled debut yet? Everyone at the early tent set was singing along. Sub Pop scored big time with this folk-rock-popper-people. Check back soon for my interview with them.

Best early show you slept through: Alberta Cross. They did, however, have a short set later on Saturday, jerk.

Best late show you should’ve stayed up for: Ratatat.

Best collaboration: Superjam with Dan Auerbach and Dr. John.

Best dressed: Grace Potter. Multiple costume changes throughout the day. Check back later for my interview with her. Oh, and don’t forget this guy:

Show that outlasted you: Gogol Bordello. Duh.

Outcast that’s really the cool kid: Girl Talk. Did you know you have to have a special pass in order to jump on stage now?

Pop song you missed because you were at Lil Wayne: Big Boi, on Outkast’s “Ms. Jackson”

Best workout: Robyn. Happy birthday, birthday girl!

Loudest crowd, fans: Florence + the Machine

Loudest crowd, blabbing: The Strokes



Artist that makes you feel 16 again: Primus. Les Claypool sounds and looks as weird as he did back then.



Artist that makes you feel old: Jessica Lea Mayfield. Do you know how young that gal is??

A mix of old and young: Daniel Lanois’ Black Dub. The Canadian artist has produced some of the world best records of all time and has put out respectable albums of his own. Black Dub cohort Trixie Whitley can’t be older than 24. But damn if this band didn’t want to make me wanna pick up the paper and hit the hay before 9 p.m.

Biggest drunks: NOFX. And, just, wow.

Best reunion: Buffalo Springfield

Best juvenile zinger: Eminem. After the rapper and hypeman Dr. Porter played sides girls vs. boys, the former told the gals how to tell their fellers off: “Ladies… grab a t*tty, lift up your middle finger and say, ‘F*ck you, *sshole.” Read the show review here.

Best t-shirt, merch: Hayes Carll. “Like James Brown, only white and taller.”

Best t-shirt, attendee: “This is my bikini.”

Best beard: Iron & Wine’s Sam Beam. For like, 10 years.

Best mustache: Omar Souleyman. Forget you, Eugene Hutz.

Sexiest singers: Tie, between Nick Ureta (Devotchka), Dan Auerbach and Arcade Fire’s Regine Chassagne. Those voices shoot to thrill.

Most punctual: Lil Wayne. Yeah, really. I couldn’t believe it either. He hit all the major cuts from his I Am Music tour and even had some room for “Tha Carter IV” tracks.

Favorite backstage moment: Neil Young holding one of Old Crow Medicine Show’s kids and showing her his car.

Best food value: burrito

Best air conditioning: the movie tent

Best method of recovery: hydrate

Best method to survive next year: stretch