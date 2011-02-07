2011 Grammy Predictions: Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

As we continue our countdown to the Feb. 13 Grammy Awards, we”re predicting a category a day. Today, we look at best rap/sung collaboration, a category that recognizes that so many of current rap songs are a hybrid between singing and rapping and that rare is the rap tune that doesn”t include a featured artist.

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

“Nothin” On You,” B.o.B. & Bruno Mars

“Deuces,” Chris Brown, Tyga & Kevin McCall

“Love the Way You Lie,” Eminem & Rihanna

“Empire State of Mind,” Jay-Z & Alicia Keys

“Wake Up! Everybody,” John Legend, The Roots, Melanie Fiona & Common

I know “Deuces” was aces with Brown”s fans, but it”s a snore of a song, so we”re tossing that one out immediately. “Nothin” on You” is sweet, but can”t compare to the remaining three nominees. The wild card here is “Wake Up! Everybody,” the remake of the Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes tine. The Grammy voters like John Legend and they like rewarding well-intentioned projects, so this one could sneak in and take the trophy, but we think the real race is between “Love the Way You Lie” and “Empire State Of Mind.” Both are also up for the coveted record of the year in the general categories. Is the fact that “Lie” is also up for song of the year a tip off that Grammy voters see it as more significant a track than “Empire?” “Empire” will have a life long after “Lie”: we”re going to hear it at New York sporting events for decades. In a year where it”s tempting to thing that Eminem may very well sweep, we”re going to go against the grain and give this one to Jay-Z and Keys.



Winner: “Empire State of Mind”

Who is your pick?

