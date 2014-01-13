‘Gravity’ wins top honors at AACTA International Awards

Here’s a newish award on the circuit I haven’t really been following. The AACTA Awards are effectively the Oscars of the Australian film industry, and “The Great Gatsby” led the nominations for them — but this is the third year they’ve held a separate ceremony for international film. The resulting honorees don’t differ greatly from the other pre-Oscar lists we’ve seen thus far, though there’s a slight Down Under accent to the nominees, with names like Joel Edgerton and Geoffrey Rush showing up alongside the usual. Anyway, “Gravity” came out on top, taking Best Picture and Director, with “12 Years a Slave” and “American Hustle” also going home with multiple awards. Full list after the jump; catch up with everything else at The Circuit.
Best Picture
“American Hustle”
“Captain Phillips”
“Gravity” (WINNER)
“Rush”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Director
David O. Russell, “American Hustle”
Paul Greengrass, “Captain Phillips”
Alfonso Cuaron, “Gravity” (WINNER)
Baz Luhrmann, “The Great Gatsby”
Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Actor
Christian Bale, “American Hustle”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave” (WINNER)
Tom Hanks, “Captain Phillips”
Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Best Actress
Amy Adams, “American Hustle”
Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine” (WINNER)
Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”
Judi Dench, “Philomena”
Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”
Best Supporting Actor
Bradley Cooper, “American Hustle”
Joel Edgerton, “The Great Gatsby”
Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave” (WINNER)
Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Geoffrey Rush, “The Book Thief”
Best Supporting Actress
Sally Hawkins, “Blue Jasmine”
Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle” (WINNER)
Lupita Nyong”o, “12 Years a Slave”
Julia Roberts, “August: Osage County”
Octavia Spencer, “Fruitvale Station”
Best Screenplay
“American Hustle” (WINNER)
“Blue Jasmine”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Saving Mr Banks”
“12 Years a Slave”
