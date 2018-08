‘Gravity’ wins top honors at AACTA International Awards

Here’s a newish award on the circuit I haven’t really been following. The AACTA Awards are effectively the Oscars of the Australian film industry, and “The Great Gatsby” led the nominations for them — but this is the third year they’ve held a separate ceremony for international film. The resulting honorees don’t differ greatly from the other pre-Oscar lists we’ve seen thus far, though there’s a slight Down Under accent to the nominees, with names like Joel Edgerton and Geoffrey Rush showing up alongside the usual. Anyway, “Gravity” came out on top, taking Best Picture and Director, with “12 Years a Slave” and “American Hustle” also going home with multiple awards. Full list after the jump; catch up with everything else at The Circuit