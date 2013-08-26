Watch every video that won a 2013 MTV Video Music Award last night

#Justin Timberlake #MTV VMAs #ONE DIRECTION #Taylor Swift
08.26.13 5 years ago

One Direction, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Justin Timberlake, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Austin Mahone, Bruno Mars, Pink, Janelle Monae, Capital Cities: they all took home Moonman trophies last night (Aug. 25) at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

But for what? Come along now, let us show you what the kids were voting on, and in what categories. Take a minute from your day and watch a bunch of music videos right in a row.

If you simply want to see a complete list of all the winners from the 2013 MTV VMAs, click here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Timberlake#MTV VMAs#ONE DIRECTION#Taylor Swift
TAGSaustin mahoneBRUNO MARSCapital CitiesJANELLE MONAEJUSTIN TIMBERLAKEMacklemore and Ryan LewisMTV VMASMTV VMAs 2013one directionPINKSELENA GOMEZTAYLOR SWIFTthirty seconds to marsVIDEO MUSIC AWARDSVMAs

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP