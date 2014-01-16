’12 Years a Slave’ wins Best Picture at Critics’ Choice Movie Awards

Winners were announced for the 19th annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards this evening in Santa Monica, Calif. Largely considered a barometer for which way the Academy might vote, they recognize accomplishments in an array of genres and crafts. “12 Years a Slave” won Best Picture honors, as well as Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress, but it was “Gravity” that led the way with wins far and away with seven trophies. “American Hustle” picked up four, including Best Comedy and Best Actress in a Comedy. Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below and remember to follow the season at The Circuit.

Best Picture: “12 Years a Slave”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

Best Actor: Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Supporting Actress: Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “12 Years a Slave”

Best Original Screenplay: “Her”

Best Young Actor/Actress: Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color”

Best Acting Ensemble: “American Hustle”

Best Action Film: “Lone Survivor”

Best Actor in an Action Film: Mark Wahlberg, “Lone Survivor”

Best Actress in an Action Film: Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

Best Comedy: “American Hustle”

Best Actor in a Comedy: Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Actress in a Comedy: Amy Adams, “American Hustle”

Best Sci-Fi/Horror Film: “Gravity”

Best Art Direction: “The Great Gatsby”

Best Cinematography: “Gravity”

Best Costume Design: “The Great Gatsby”

Best Film Editing: “Gravity”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “American Hustle”

Best Original Score: “Gravity”

Best Original Song: “Let It Go” from “Frozen”

Best Visual Effects: “Gravity”

Best Animated Feature: “Frozen”

Best Documentary Feature: “20 Feet from Stardom”

Best Foreign Language Film: “Blue is the Warmest Color”

Joel Siegel Award: Forest Whitaker

Louis XIII Genius Award: Julie Delpy, Ethan Hawke and Richard Linklater