’12 Years a Slave’ wins Best Picture at Critics’ Choice Movie Awards

Winners were announced for the 19th annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards this evening in Santa Monica, Calif. Largely considered a barometer for which way the Academy might vote, they recognize accomplishments in an array of genres and crafts. “12 Years a Slave” won Best Picture honors, as well as Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress, but it was “Gravity” that led the way with wins far and away with seven trophies. “American Hustle” picked up four, including Best Comedy and Best Actress in a Comedy. Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below and remember to follow the season at The Circuit.
Best Picture: “12 Years a Slave”
Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”
Best Actor: Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”
Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Best Supporting Actress: Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “12 Years a Slave”
Best Original Screenplay: “Her”
Best Young Actor/Actress: Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color”
Best Acting Ensemble: “American Hustle”
Best Action Film: “Lone Survivor”
Best Actor in an Action Film: Mark Wahlberg, “Lone Survivor”
Best Actress in an Action Film: Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”
Best Comedy: “American Hustle”
Best Actor in a Comedy: Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Best Actress in a Comedy: Amy Adams, “American Hustle”
Best Sci-Fi/Horror Film: “Gravity”
Best Art Direction: “The Great Gatsby”
Best Cinematography: “Gravity”
Best Costume Design: “The Great Gatsby”
Best Film Editing: “Gravity”
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “American Hustle”
Best Original Score: “Gravity”
Best Original Song: “Let It Go” from “Frozen”
Best Visual Effects: “Gravity”
Best Animated Feature: “Frozen”
Best Documentary Feature: “20 Feet from Stardom”
Best Foreign Language Film: “Blue is the Warmest Color”
Joel Siegel Award: Forest Whitaker
Louis XIII Genius Award: Julie Delpy, Ethan Hawke and Richard Linklater
I can go off of what I saw in “Dallas Buyers Club,” and in “Dallas Buyers Club” I saw a spectacular, transformative, utterly convincing portrayal filled with heart and charisma. Along with “Mud” and “The Wolf of Wall Street,” he has proven that he is a rather excellent actor, in fact.
I admire that McCounaghey is taking his work more seriously as an actor and picking his projects with care, but he’s an actor of incredibly limited range. I’m always perfectly aware I’m watching McCounaghey on screen. I do believe if he beats Ejiofor it’s a popularity win.
There are plenty of great actors with limited range. That’s where choosing your roles comes in to play. If you’re aware of your own strengths and limitations, and pick the right projects, this works to your advantage as an actor.
I’m baffled how someone can watch “Dallas Buyers Club” and say something like that. For goodness sake, he doesn’t even *look* like Matthew McConaughey in that film! I feel totally confident in saying that was the best performance of the year, and one it will be very hard for him to top in the future. Career-defining stuff.
I agree John, but I would also so that many actors of limited range are still capable of convincing you they ARE the character as opposed to playing a character. I don’t know if McCounaghey has quite crossed that threshold. His best performances always seem very consciously filtered through the McCounaghey persona.
“12 Years a Slave” really needed this little boost, because it looked like it was falling behind a bit. Interesting that “American Hustle” didn’t win any of the big 8 categories. And of course, by winning Best Director (and the most awards overall), “Gravity” is very much still in the race. Maybe it will become predictable after the SAG and PGA announce this weekend, but right now, this is still a three-way race. It’s pretty exciting, actually.
Gravity taking all those trophies but not Picture just seems so…wrong. But very likely come Oscar night.
Then again, Avatar swept the techs here. Still anyone’s game.
