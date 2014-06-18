2014 Emmy Contenders – Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Reminder: For our annual Emmy contenders coverage, Sepinwall does his personal preferences, while I handicap mostly in terms of likelihood of landing nominations. As usual, the first six slides in each gallery are my nomination predictions. The next eight or nine slides are the actors and shows most likely to sneak in, based on precedent, quality or something nebulous. And then at the end of each gallery, I tend to throw in a couple oddballs who have no chance at all of being nominated, but who I think deserve to be a part of the conversation, or might accidentally become part of the conversation, just because.
Our next category:
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA
When it comes to depth, here's how I describe the difference between the Lead Actor and Lead Actress in a Drama fields. There are absolutely more nomination-worthy potential Lead Actor contenders and I could make strong personal cases for at least 20, albeit with different levels of passion. But when I look at the potential nominees, I think there are maybe eight or nine actors with legitimate chances to actually earn nominations. The Lead Actress in a Drama list of candidates is much smaller, but that's the nature of the business. What sets that category apart is how deep — 11 or 12 or 13 — the list of conceivable nominees goes. So Lead Actor in a Drama is a great category, but I'm much more intrigued and mystified by what the Lead Actress in a Drama nomination field could look like.
Last Year's Nominees:
Jeff Daniels
Hugh Bonneville
Bryan Cranston
Jon Hamm
Damian Lewis
Kevin Spacey
Attrition: All six actors from this stacked category return, but I'm trusting Emmy voters to realize that Damian Lewis wasn't close to a “lead actor” on “Homeland” this year and that as good as he may have been in his three or four episodes, he was a glorified guest star and nothing more. But booting Lewis only makes room for the inevitable nomination for “True Detective” star Matthew “I Have An Oscar Now” McConaughey. If anybody else is going to break into the field, somebody else will have to fall. And Woody Harrelson should definitely break into the field, so let's get to clawing.
Here are Sepinwall's personal picks.
My predictions are below.
Your thoughts? Predictions? Analysis?
“And yes, I called McConaughey’s Oscar a secondary 2014 award. Suck it.” – Daamn right!
I think Cranston can’t make a mistake with submitting ‘To’hajiilee’ as well but Academy probably doesn’t regard that episode as deep as ‘Ozymandias’.
I actually prefer Granite State to both of them. That’s where I think he gives his deepest performance.
This race is between McConaughey and Cranston, and everyone else is playing for third at best. With that in mind, it would be nice to see an unexpected performance sneak into the category. Few things on nomination morning would make me happier than if Matthew Rhys managed to crack this category, or even more improbably, Hugh Dancy or Mads Mikkelsen. But while I feel pretty confident that Lewis and Bonneville will drop out this year and would be equally confident about Jeff Daniels if he hadn’t won last year, I’m ultimately making a ‘safe’ pick for the final slot in James Spader with the hope of being pleasantly surprised.
My predictions would be
1. Matthew McConaughey, “True Detective”
2. Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”
3. Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”
4. Woody Harrelson, “True Detective”
5. Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”
6. James Spader, “The Blacklist”
I love that Stephen Amell is in your notable candidates section. While acknowledging that he doesn’t have a chance in hell, he really does some great work on Arrow, and only gets better as the series goes along.
Kinda surprised “Vikings'” Travis Fimmel only got a “other notables” mention. When you compare the actor to the character he plays, you see just how much of a performance he’s giving because he’s so completely different. Of all the potential nominees, he’s the one who’s least playing just a variation of himself. Great performances by Spacey, Spader, and all of the others, but those two especially are just playing more extreme versions of themselves.
In this season’s finale of Vikings, Fimmel’s character, Ragnar, ended up having only one line of dialogue the entire episode. That was a suggestion made by Fimmel himself. However, you don’t realize it because Ragnar is such a presence throughout that even with just his expressions and his eyes, he still dominates every scene.
Not saying he should be nominated, but that he’s definitely more in the discussion than a “notable”.
Just sayin’…
VicDigital – In contrast, I’d argue that while I like Fimmel’s performance a lot — He got his own slide in last year’s gallery — his chances of getting a nomination are probably lower than those of at least a half-dozen people who didn’t even get mentioned in my Notables gallery. He’s in the discussion when you talk about good performances, but he isn’t VAGUELY in the discussion when it comes to plausible Emmy nominees.
In any case, he got a slide last year when he was new to the category and I wanted to mention how good he is.
-Daniel
Yeah, it’s truly an embarrassment of riches we’re suffering under in this Silicon Age of TV. (Gotta be a better term for it than Second Golden Age. )
I’m not really buying that Damian Lewis doesn’t have a shot at a nomination. I mean, I certainly don’t think he SHOULD get it, but it wouldn’t shock me at all if they liked his performance in the episodes that he was in, as well as the show overall, enough to give him a farewell nomination.