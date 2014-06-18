If I Had An Emmy Ballot 2014: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

The Television Academy of Arts & Sciences released this year’s Emmy ballots last week. Now that the ballots are out, it’s time for our annual two-pronged experiment, in which Dan tries to predict the likeliest nominees in each major category, while I pretend that I’m an actually TV Academy member and pick the six nominees that would make me the happiest.
We are, as always, playing by the Emmy rules, which means we can’t argue for someone who didn’t submit themselves (say, Alan Cumming for “The Good Wife”), can’t move someone from lead to supporting or vice versa, and can’t declare that “True Detective” is a miniseries and therefore clear more room in the drama categories. I’m also obviously limited by what I watched and what I haven’t. I think I saw maybe three episodes of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” this season, for instance, and while I like the show a lot, the sample size wasn’t enough.
We enter the home stretch with our first lead actor category, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Dan’s analysis is here, and mine is coming right up.
Though this category isn’t as deep as its supporting actor counterpart, it’s more top-heavy. Even after winnowing out the likes of Joel Kinnaman, Tom Mison and Timothy Olyphant, I still had a list of eight that I had to stare at for a very long time, over a period of many days, before I could finally winnow it down to eight, by very reluctantly cutting out both the “Hannibal” leads. (I agree with Mads Mikkelsen’s decision to submit as a lead this year, given Hannibal’s increased prominence in season 2; I just liked these other six a fraction more than him or Hugh Dancy.)
Let’s start with the headline showdown: Bryan Cranston vs. Matthew McConaughey. I’ve been convinced that McConaughey is a lock to win this since around the third or fourth week that “True Detective” was on the air, and we can talk more about the reasons why when we get closer to the ceremony in August. For now, though, I’ll just say that it’s a performance that lives up to the hype, and to the narrative of the McConaissance, and all those jokes about time being a flat circle are as much tribute to the magnetism of his work as Rust Cohle as they are having some fun with that show’s philosophizing. Then again, Cranston has “Ozymandias,” which features a trio of unforgettable Walter White sequences (his response to what happens in the desert, the fight with Skyler, and the phone call), featuring some of his very best work in one of the all-time great TV roles and performances. So maybe I shouldn’t have my various Wooderson/Cohle GIFs ready to go for Emmy night quite yet. Either way, these two men were amazing, and belong here.
Let’s continue with McConaughey’s “True Detective” co-star, Woody Harrelson. Rust Cohle was probably the better, and certainly the flashier, of the two lead roles on that show, but Harrelson was every bit as good as his longtime pal McConaughey, and I can see a scenario where they both wind up submitting the fifth episode, which has both the “flat circle” monologue for McConaughey and Marty Hart’s response to what he finds in Reggie LaDoux’s house for Harrelson. Glad to see him submitted as a lead, which he absolutely was, rather than having HBO try to suck up more awards by submitting him in supporting.
And another Matthew: Matthew Rhys from “The Americans,” who raised his game right along with the show itself in season 2, shining even as Philip Jennings was falling apart due to a very violent stretch of work, plus multiple complications at home, and at work. If the Academy suddenly becomes aware that this show exists and Rhys gets the nomination he deserves, I can see “Martial Eagle” at least giving voters pause before they make their pre-ordained pick. He’s that good.
I’ve made my peace with the unlikelihood of Jon Hamm ever winning one of these things – it’s one thing when “The Suitcase” isn’t enough for him to beat Kyle Chandler, but when the Hershey speech isn’t enough to beat Jeff freaking Daniels on “The Newsroom,” then this particular audience isn’t interested in what he’s selling – but he once again had a season full of wonderful moments: Don’s overwhelmed reaction to Sally’s simple “I love you, Daddy,” or his slow-burn at realizing Peggy was now treating him as a junior copywriter, or the sequence with Peggy in Lou’s office in “The Strategy,” up through his response to the musical performance that closed this half-season. Great work that probably will one day wind up on a list with Jackie Gleason as Ralph Kramden, Jason Alexander as George Costanza and Martin Sheen as Josiah Bartlet on the “How in the world did the Emmy voters completely miss the boat on that performance as that character?”
Finally, we have Michael Sheen from “Masters of Sex,” delivering a performance as buttoned down as so many of the others on this list are explosive. Sheen had his big moments to emote, particularly around the pregnancy arc and at the end of season 1, but so much of what made his portrayal of William Masters fascinating was the icy, controlled mystery of it, and how hard it was for even a gregarious, seductive type like Virginia Johnson to crack that shell.
What does everybody else think? What would be your ideal six in the category?
Previously: Outstanding Drama Series Outstanding Comedy Series Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Did Kyle MacLachlan win an emmy for playing Mr. Mayor on Portlandia? I don’t remember that, but if it’s true, it was absolutely deserved. He’s hilarious.
For me, Matthew Rhys locked the nomination the moment he said, “You respect Jesus, but not us?”
Even by Matthew Rhys’ high standards, it was a top-notch episode
Yeah, if his delivery of that line isn’t Emmy worthy, I don’t know what is.
Kyle Maclachlan?
I would love to see Mads or Hugh for Hannibal, but that is so highly unlikely… But your picks are spot on. Bryan deserves it, but I would be happy with either of the TD boys.
Kyle Chandler, right?
also, this is an incredibly stacked category. I regrettably haven’t seen Masters of Sex, but I agree with all of your other choices
Eh I would not have Woody Harrelson on this list.. Either Hugh Dancy or Mads Mikkelsen deserve it more but still.. it’s hard to argue with this list. So many strong performances.
My picks:
– Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad
– Matthew McConaughey, True Detective
– Woody Harrelson, True Detective
– Hugh Dancy, Hannibal
– Matthew Rhys, The Americans
– Mads Mikkelsen, Hannibal
WINNER: Cranston or McConaughey. Cranston did his best work in the final season and McConaughey was fantastic too, so, either would be fine.
Ugh, at first I thought “I’d rather have Mads Mikkelsen or Hugh Dancy over Michael Sheen or Woody Harrelson” and then I realized that the margin was so thin that it didn’t even matter. The only performance I haven’t seen is Hamm in Mad Men but oh boy are all 8 so close.
It’s really sad that possibly Sheen, and definitely Rhys, Dancy, and Mikkelsen have little to no chance of getting a nomination.
Great selection. My list…
– Bryan Cranston
– Jon Hamm
– Mads Mikkelsen
– Hugh Dancy
– Matthew Rhys
– Matthew McConaughey
Just left off: Tom Mison, Demian Bichir, Michael Sheen, & Andrew Lincoln
I doubt either of the Hannibal guys gets nominated, but they’re both in my top 6. My most underrated consideration was Demian Bichir. The Bridge went off the tracks a bit, but he was excellent the entire season. Tom Mison’s great acting made what could’ve been a completely ridiculous show must watch for me.
I loved what Demian Bichir brought to “The Bridge,” but he got so submerged in the irritating way the serial killer stuff resolved that I can’t stump for him. Mostly it wasn’t his fault, I think he made the best of what his story became that he could, but his role was probably the one most impacted by the mess of the latter half of that show. I’m hoping the second season sinks more into the pure atmosphere of the setting and manages a better storyline, because I feel like there’s something really special there if they can throw off the serial killer trope stuff, now that that plot is done.
The actor I’d really love to see from “The Bridge” get a nomination is actually Matthew Lillard in supporting. It’ll never happen, but he was so good and so unexpected, and I don’t have as much baggage with where the writing took him as I do with Bichir.
Demian Bichir was the only really watchable part of The Bridge. He was incredible. What a presence. I’m looking forward to the second season when they are free of the Danish/Swedish original plot (it was so stupid – I don’t know why they didn’t fix the incredulous parts of the original in the American version).
Kyle Chandler is really offended right now
My nominees would be (in alphabetical order)
1.Stephen Amell (Arrow)
2. Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad)
3. Michael Emerson (Person Of Interest)
4. Woody Harrelson (True Detective)
5. Mathew McConaughey (True Detective)
6. Mathew Rhys (The Americans)
Does “Fargo” not qualify for this year, or will it be listed as a miniseries like “True Detective” was supposed to be?
If it is indeed eligible in this category, both Billy Bob Thorton and Martin Freeman deserve nominations, and it would be a real shame to see so many great performances go unrewarded.
Miniseries, which is where TD should be.
I think, for the nominations, once people know about McConaughey in True Detective, they have to include Harrelson. In the end, McC is the one who’ll win, but I think the nomination is a lock. And I think they both deserve it.
So, other than those two mine would be: Cranston, Rhys, Dancy and Hamm.
Not a controversial field by any stretch.
And I love both Kinnaman and Schreiber and I think they both do good work in their respective shows, so it breaks my heart that I can’t fit them in here. Well, it doesn’t BREAK it, that’s hyperbolic, but you know… Also, looking through Dan’s list, I’d like to single out Demian Bichir and Freddie Highmore, who in a less crowded field would be very likely candidates for nomination, I have really loved the work they’ve done this year.
Those are all great picks, Alan, but I think Demian Bichir from”The Bridge” should win this award.
I agree with most of Alan’s thoughts, though I’ve given Mad Men a try and I’m not even some what interested, i still believe that even though the show is relatively silly, James Spader’s work in The Blacklist has been absolutely fantastic and I feel like he should get a nod, despite the writing and atrocious cast he has aside him.
Bryan Cranston – tied for the win
Matthew McConaughey – tied for the win
Matthew Rhys
Woody Harrelson
Jon Hamm
Mads Mikkelsen
Special shoutout to Spader who singlehandedly makes Blacklist enjoyable
Ideal Nominees
1. Matthew McConaughey, “True Detective” – This is the performance of the year, both the riveting and fully-lived in character that a red-hot actor was able to construct for episodes across 17 years on-screen time, and for its indelible cultural impact. Even with the great strength of this category, I would say that McConaughey is a deserving lock to win, except for the fact that his chief competition will be …
2. Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad” – I would say that McConaughey’s total body of work gives him the ever-so-slight edge, but then there’s “Ozymandias”. Cranston gave perhaps his best single-episode performance during his run as Walter White during the best episode of any show during this eligibility period. And he was brilliant during the rest of the final season as well.
3. Matthew Rhys, “The Americans” – Rhys’s work in “Martial Eagle” wasn’t quite as culturally resonant as McConaughey in “The Secret Fate of All Life” or Cranston in “Ozymandias”, but I thought that it was every bit as impressive. Rhys gave an even better performance this year than last, when he would have been very deserving. Here, overlooking him would border on criminal.
4. Woody Harrelson, “True Detective” – Due to the nature of his character and circumstances beyond the scope of the show, Harrelson never managed to capture people’s imaginations to the same degree that McConaughey did. But he held the screen opposite the force of nature that he was acting with, and at times he was even more impressive.
5. Jon Hamm, “Mad Men” – As long as Jon Hamm is playing Don Draper, he will have a spot bookmarked for him in this field as far as I’m concerned. Hamm may not have gotten a signature moment along the lines of “The Suitcase” or the Hershey speech this year, but his overall body of work remained second-to-none.
6. Hugh Dancy, “Hannibal” – Trying to pick between Dancy and Mads Mikkelsen for this final spot caused me far too much grief, to the point where I was about ready to flip a coin. I ended up going with Dancy just because he got to extend himself a little bit more, but either one of the “Hannibal” leads would be supremely deserving.
Actual Predictions
1. Matthew McConaughey, “True Detective”
2. Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”
3. Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”
4. Woody Harrelson, “True Detective”
5. Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”
6. James Spader, “The Blacklist”
Sheen Over Both Of The Hannibal Leads?! That Is Madness!
My list is pretty similar, but I’m having a hard time seeing past my dislike for True Detective, to be honest.
Bryan Cranston – Breaking Bad
Jon Hamm – Mad Men
Mads Mikkelsen – Hannibal
Tom Mison – Sleepy Hollow
Matthew Rhys – The Americans
Michael Sheen – Masters of Sex
That being said, Mikkelsen and Mison are certainly deserving, and not just ballot fillers because I ran out of people. Sleepy Hollow may be a sillier show than most of the dramas we’re discussing, but Mison’s performance is the primary reason the whole thing works. A time-traveling Ichabod Crane who is also a genius with a photographic memory and superior fighting skills is, on paper, a laughably dumb idea, and Mison pulls it off.
I’m torn between wanting Jon Hamm to be nominated for every year he’s eligible for Don Draper (since he apparently can’t win) and wanting Mad Men to be completely shut out of all categories as a giant middle finger to AMC for splitting the season.
I don’t mind it so much this year, at least in terms of Emmys, since it was always going to get steamrolled by the last season of “Breaking Bad” and HBO decided to try to steamroll everything with “True Detective.” Breaking it up actually kind of raises the chances of “Mad Men” getting an Emmy for it’s final-for-real final season.
Dramatically and for the momentum of the show it’s very stupid, but.
Jon Hamm was just OK this season but it’s not his fault. This past season SUCKED. I’m sure Mad Men will be nominated this year but it deserves very little. It did not service the actors or the characters all that well.
My list: Amell, Bichit, Esten, Harrelson, McC, Lewis, Piven
Bryan Cranston, Bryan Cranston, Bryan Cranston. I don’t give a shit about how good MMc was in TD. It was only eight episodes of a character. Big whoop. In Ozymandias, BC brought to fruition FIVE YEARS of plot, character, and relationships, culminating in the phone call in the end. It is the most brilliant work I have seen EVER.
Was Mads Mikkelsen submitted in this category? If so, it should be Cranston, McConaughey, Mikkelson, Hamm, and Harrelson. And this should be McConaughey’s Emmy, unless the backlash does him in. There was simply not a finer performance this year, though damn those other four are amazing too.
TD belongs in the miniseries category and that alone should negate a MMc or Woody win.
So much for Damian Lewis to be nominated this year. I see no love for Homeland anywhere. The season was the WORST.
There isn’t one actor in any television series that can close to Bryan Cranston. Even Walter White wants Bryan Cranston. Actually I don’t even think your serious. Bryan all the way about to get his fourth Emmy to be with his first Tony award.
I would like to know if there was ever any gossip and/or reason why they have snubbed Jon Hamm every year. I agree with Mr. Sepinwall, I can see why they gave it to Cranston (even though every year for like four years was a bit much) but Chandler winning for a cancelled show when they submitted “The Suitcase episode was shocking. (to those who do not watch Mad Men, it was probably his best episode)
Then giving it to Jeff Daniels for a crappy show like the Newsroom was almost like giving a finger to him. Did Jon Hamm piss someone off in the past? What’s even odder is they gave the emmy to Mad Men the show for four years in a row, so its not like they ignored the show itself.
“but Chandler winning for a cancelled show when they submitted “The Suitcase episode was shocking.”
Um, no.
It wasn’t cancelled. It ended. I’ve seen both shows and Chandler is every bit as deserving as Hamm.
Replace Michael Sheen and Jon Hamm with Mads Mikkelson and Hugh Dancey and I’m on board.
Here’s how I see it: it comes down to McConaughey vs. Sheen. But hey, that’s a woman’s point of view. never could stand either Breaking Bad of Cranston’s performance: too testosterone poisined, too over the top. Sheen hasn’t a chance in hell of winning, but he was quite good enough for that. And McConaughey’s was revelatory — never expected *that* kind of work from him, and it was a pleasure to watch. Both of them, in fact.
Ooops, sorry for the typos. No edit function, dammit!
I know its a no no with emmy voters to support a more comedic/dramatic performance like Tom Mison’s but I think his performance was outstanding. Its such a beautifully crafted character that I’m sad it will never get any recognition.
– Bryan Cranston – hope he wins
– Mads Mikkelsen
– Hugh Dancy
– Matthew Rhys
– Matthew McConaughey
– Tom Mison
—
Just under the line Michael Sheen
Woody Harrelson
[“I’ve made my peace with the unlikelihood of Jon Hamm ever winning one of these things — it’s one thing when “The Suitcase” isn’t enough for him to beat Kyle Chandler, but when the Hershey speech isn’t enough to beat Jeff freaking Daniels on “The Newsroom,” . . .”]
Thank you for feeling that you had to insult Kyle Chandler and Jeff Daniels, who are just as good as Jon Hamm . . . as far as I’m concerned.