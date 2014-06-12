2014 Emmy Nomination Contenders – Outstanding Comedy Series

Reminder: For our annual Emmy contenders coverage, Sepinwall does his personal preferences, while I handicap mostly in terms of likelihood of landing nominations. As usual, the first six slides in each gallery are my nomination predictions. The next eight or nine slides are the actors and shows most likely to sneak in, based on precedent, quality or something nebulous. And then at the end of each gallery, I tend to throw in a couple oddballs who have no chance at all of being nominated, but who I think deserve to be a part of the conversation, or might accidentally become part of the conversation, just because.
Our next category:
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES:
Comedy is more subjective than drama, especially because a bunch of the things now categorized as comedies for Emmy purposes are difficult-to-categorize hybrids (“Orange Is The New Black”), comedies-that-are-now-dramas-but-were-never-categorized-as-comedies-before (“Shameless”), comedies that some people don't find even slightly funny (“Girls”) or whatever Louis C.K. happens to deliver to FX (“Louie”). The things that are listed as dramas? Well, they're mostly just dramas.
Only one thing is for sure: Until it loses, “Modern Family” is an unstoppable force of nature.
Last Year's Nominees:
“Modern Family”
“The Big Bang Theory”
“Girls”
“Louie”
“30 Rock”
“Veep”
Attrition: The only show leaving this field for sure is “30 Rock,” which is no longer with us. Sad. For a while it looked like “Louie” might not return to air in time to make the cut and then it looked like “Louie” might not return with enough episodes before the deadline. But it did. “Louie” is, in fact, the only eligible nominee that isn't working on a streak of multiple consecutive Comedy Series nominations, which suggests there may not be a lot of wiggle room below four-time winner “Modern Family.” That's bad news for Golden Globe winner “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” critical darling “Orange Is The New Black” and category carpetbagger “Shameless.” There are a lot of new niche favorites that will also have trouble getting recognition this year, which is probably going to be bad luck for the likes of “Review,” “Derek,” “Looking,” “Getting On,” “Meron” and “The Wrong Mans.” But there are a lot of contenders here, so many that I didn't even bother doing a slide for perennial Emmy snubee “Community.” It's just not gonna happen, Greendale Students.
Here are Sepinwall's personal picks.
My predictions are below.
Your thoughts? Predictions? Analysis?
Once again, I think that the first 10 or 11 shows listed here are the only ones with realistic chances of being nominated, but really everything after Brooklyn Nine-Nine is facing a very steep climb. I’d love it if Shameless’s category switch garnered enough attention to earn nods for Emmy Rossum and William H. Macy, at least.
My predictions would be:
1. Modern Family
2. Veep
3. Orange is the New Black
4. Louie
5. The Big Bang Theory
6. Girls
7. Brooklyn Nine-Nine*
*If there are seven nominees due to this year’s rule change. I’m less confident about this in the comedy field than I am in the drama field.
Has there ever been a show to be first recognized at its fourth season after being largely forgotten for its first three? I can only remember Everybody Loves Raymond doing this, but at its third season. I think the ship has sailed with Shameless, unfortunately.
I think Modern Family won’t win this year, Orange is the New Black seem to have enough buzz to win now.
Greg – It’s rare, but it happens (too lazy to look up precedent, but I feel like “HIMYM” might have gotten its lone Comedy Series nod post-S4?). If “Shameless” were submitting in Drama again, I’d say that it has legitimately zero chance at a nomination. With a new category, it’s in somewhat uncharted territory and so while I’m VERY skeptical, I don’t want to totally rule out.
-Daniel
Now that I think about, there was also Scrubs. But those two had some fair (though small) recognition before that. Scrubs had some directing and writing nods, HIMYM had some for supporting actor, as well as some technical categories for both shows. Shameless has only the 3 nods for Joan Cusack.
Friday Night Lights is also an example, it wasn’t nominated the first three seasons. I’m keeping positive about Shameless, if not for outstanding drama, at least hoping Rossum has a chance. I feel there was more buzz for her this year. Noel Fisher had one of the best performances on all of TV, but i’m less positive about that.
Rita – Yeah, “Friday Night Lights” is a great example of a show that Emmy voters slowly got around to discovering, culminating with a Series nod and Chandler’s win in its fifth season. So there’s always hope. But “hope” is the exception not the rule…
-Daniel
Is Key and Peele being submitted in Comedy or Variety?
Brooklyn625 – Variety as a series, with Key and Peele submitted individually for Supporting Actor in a Comedy.
-Daniel
Did Orange not get nominated last year or would this year’s emmy’s be for the first season of Orange?
George – As noted in the gallery: Season 1. And Season 2 will be eligible next year.
-Daniel
It’s a shame that shows like Glee, How I Met Your Mother, The Big Bang Theory and Girls get so much recognition year after year when It’s Always Sunny, probably the funniest show of the last 10 years or so, won’t even get a sniff.