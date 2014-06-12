If I Had An Emmy Ballot 2014: Outstanding Comedy Series

The Television Academy of Arts & Sciences released this year’s Emmy ballots on Monday. Now that the ballots are out, it’s time for our annual two-pronged experiment, in which Dan tries to predict the likeliest nominees in each major category, while I pretend that I’m an actually TV Academy member and pick the six nominees that would make me the happiest.
We are, as always, playing by the Emmy rules, which means we can’t argue for someone who didn’t submit themselves (say, Alan Cumming for “The Good Wife”), can’t move someone from lead to supporting or vice versa, and can’t declare that “True Detective” is a miniseries and therefore clear more room in the drama categories. I’m also obviously limited by what I watched and what I haven’t. I think I saw maybe three episodes of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” this season, for instance, and while I like the show a lot, the sample size wasn’t enough.
Having done Outstanding Drama Series yesterday, it’s time for its counterpart on the comedy side. Dan’s analysis is here, and mine is coming right up.
The thing with this category is that half of the shows on my list right now are not what I would call comedies.
As I said above, I have to work with what the Emmy rules say, and if “Shameless” is allowed to jump from drama to comedy after giving us its darkest and most serious season to date, then I have to consider it here. It’s not one of the six best comedies on television, but – thanks to the usual great performances from Emmy Rossum and company and the commitment to taking the Gallaghers’ plight seriously even as it noodles with comedy on the margins – it is absolutely one of the six best shows eligible in this category.
“Louie” has at least been grandfathered in from the days when it was more overtly a comedy, not to mention that half-hour shows inevitably wind up here regardless of their humor quotient. This latest season has been another terrific one, with Louis C.K. getting much more serious about long-form storytelling, including the six-part “Elevator” and this week’s moving 90-minute episode “In the Woods.” Comedy? No. Great television? Yes.
“Orange Is the New Black” probably has the best argument of these first three for being in the category, as it’s split close enough down the middle – even if I’d argue the balance is 60/40 in favor of drama – but it’s mainly here so that Netflix could try to double-dip nominations between this show and “House of Cards.” The first season is the one that’s up for nomination here (the eligibility window closed at the end of May), and you know how much I liked that season.
Now we get to the more unequivocal comedies, and let’s start with a couple of first-year shows. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” started out with some promising raw material in its fine cast and many key creative types from “Parks and Recreation.” While that sort of pedigree doesn’t always lead to outstanding television, it did in this case, once creators Mike Schur and Dan Goor figured out exactly what was funny about each of their actors and characters (Andre Braugher’s deadpan delivery, Melissa Fumero’s anxiety, Joe Lo Truglio’s goofy enthusiasm) and how they interacted with one another. As traditionally-formatted (or as traditional as you think single-camera comedies are) go, “Brooklyn” was perhaps the best in the business by the end of its first season.
I unfortunately haven’t had the time to watch enough of “Broad City” to seriously consider it (even though the first few episodes are very promising), but another new Comedy Central series knocked me off my feet this year: “Review,” starring Andy Daly as a “reviewer of life” who lets his own life gradually crumble due to his insane commitment to his TV show. (Daly and I spoke about the show last week.) A fascinating blend of sketch comedy, reality TV satire and serialized character study, it gave us the season’s single funniest episode in the pancakes episode, its single funniest joke in the Fred Willard episode, and the shocking emotion and discomfort of the coffee cart review from the season finale. From seemingly out of nowhere (but actually out of Australia, where the concept originated), genius.
Finally, this last spot was likely going to go to either “Parks and Rec” (which had an uneven season that nonetheless featured a bunch of standout episodes) or “Enlisted” (which found itself even more quickly than “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” not that the outgoing head of FOX cared). Then I caught up on “Veep” season 3 to discuss on this week’s video show, and the bathroom scene with Selina and Gary locked down the sixth spot on its own. As I wrote at the start of the season, having Selina run for president – therefore making her every mistake vastly more public and important than when she was a marginalized vice-president – took the show to a new level, and the campaign arc featured these characters and the vicious writing of Armando Ianucci and company at their best/worst. The bathroom scene was the season’s highlight, but the whole year was very strong – maybe enough for “Veep” to break the “Modern Family” streak of winning this category, given that Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tony Hale have already won individual Emmys.
Also considered: “Parks and Recreation,” “Enlisted,” “Community,” “Girls,” “Raising Hope,” “Surviving Jack,” “Trophy Wife.”
What does everybody else think? What would be your ideal nomination field?
It’s tough to complain about this list. I had:
Orange Is the New Black
Review
Enlisted
Trophy Wife
Louie
Parks & Rec
But I haven’t seen Veep or Shameless yet. It’s interesting to see Girls fall out not for anything it’s doing, I don’t think, but just because so many other comedies are coming on or stepping up their game. It was a good year for comedy and this doesn’t even include the variety shows like Key & Peele, Inside Amy Schumer, or Portlandia.
SHAMELESS is the best. I did not watch it until this past winter. Binged 4 seasons in 2 weeks. It’s far better and not always funny. Check it out.
I watched a little bit at the beginning and said no. Can’t believe I did that.
Veep is the best of the lot
Review, Silicon Valley, Louie, Shameless, Orange is the new Black, Veep. In that order.
Is it in the Emmy rules to just have the last six episodes of Brooklyn 99 fight it out for best comedy?
Having not seen:
Orange Is the New Black
Review
Enlisted
Trophy Wife
Louie
I cannot put the on my list.
My list would be comedies that continue to make me laugh out loud:
Big Bang Theory
The Middle
Community
Modern Family
Raising Hope
I love Shameless but I find it difficult to consider it in this category.
I have to agree that Shameless and Orange are not comedy. They have more serious and serious situation that are not the least bit funny. Seinfeld is funny, Curb your enthus. Is funny. They are so worthy of awards, maybe they should be another category for them.
In Shameless when you are sending children to different foster homes. not funny. Agree that many episodes are hysterical. But not a comedy.
Veep:
Best show currently on TV.
Just my $0.02.
My choices:
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Girls
The Mindy Project
Orange Is the New Black
Parks and Recreation
Silicon Valley
Shows that were almost my #6: Community, Family Tree, Louie
I think either Brooklyn or Mindy were the shows that made me laugh the most, and Girls is probably the best overall show that could still reasonably be called a comedy. But I’d have to vote for Orange Is the New Black to win here, even though I’d call it a drama if pressed. I haven’t started season 2 yet, but season 1 was absolutely incredible.
Ideal Nominees
1. “Veep” – I liked this show during its first two seasons, but it took a major leap forward this year. Most weeks, for my money at least, it was clearly the funniest show on TV.
2. “Shameless” – This was the darkest and most dramatic season of the show, but the description for this category is “outstanding”, not “funniest”, and outstanding it was. Shameless probably wouldn’t have made my top 6 is it were still competing in the Drama field, but it would have merit serious consideration. In the more open Comedy field, it easily qualifies.
3. “Orange is the New Black” – I don’t LOVE LOVE LOVE this show to the same degree that many people seem to, but I respect the hell out of what it’s been able to accomplish and the insanely talented cast of women who give it its heart. Like Shameless, it wouldn’t make the cut in the Drama field for me, but here it’s an easy pick.
4. “Louie” – This season has been even stranger than previous years, but the ambition of the man behind it has to be respected. Louie is truly unique.
5. “Parks and Recreation” – Season 6 was not my favorite season of Parks by a long shot, but there were still enough excellent episodes and funny moments that I’m comfortable giving it a nod here.
6. “Silicon Valley” – I’m not going to attempt to argue that this show was highbrow entertainment on the level of HBO’s more “prestigious” comedies. I just thought that it was really damn funny.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine would have merited consideration, but I’ve yet to finish the season. I haven’t seen Review yet either, so that wasn’t considered (I have HuluPlus, so I have no excuses on that front other than Life and Other Shows taking priority).
Actual Predictions
1. Modern Family
2. Veep
3. Orange is the New Black
4. Louie
5. The Big Bang Theory
6. Girls
7. Brooklyn Nine-Nine*
*If there are seven nominees due to this year’s rule change. I’m less confident about this in the comedy field than I am in the drama field.
Maybe this incredible drama/sometime comedy will win. I have no idea what it has received in the past. Emmy Rossum, William Macy. And the son who plays Phillip, they call him Lip.
Enlisted
Community
Trophy Wife
Growing Up Fisher
Brooklyn 99
It was a tough year for comedies, and almost all the ones I loved got cancelled. The one that really broke my heart was Enlisted. As hilarious as it was heartfelt, it really got shafted by FOX, who never gave it a fighting chance. How great would it have been if it had been partnered with Brooklyn 99 instead of that horrible Dads?
P.S. I realize Growing Up Fisher was not a critical darling, but a sitcom starring a blind man? That was original and refreshing and good for society and deserved more time to find its footing. Lots of potential there, and it was doing okay in the ratings.
Excellent list based on the choices and weird categorizations. I agree “Brooklyn 99” had a better season than “Parks” this year. though my affection for “Parks” remains high and I’m very excited to see what they do in their last year.
I feel like it’d make more sense for the Emmys to split half-hour and hour shows, rather than “comedies” and “dramas,” if they actually wanted to be clear-cut about it. But they clearly do not want to be clear-cut.
So Looking and Silicon Valley weren’t even considered? That’s a pity.
Thought about them, but not for long compared to the final six. At a certain point, I may dump the “also considered,” as I on some level consider everything I’ve seen.
Here’s my list. First I will say that I really like Shameless as a show. This probably was my favorite season (though on some days, I would make the argument for Season 2), but as Alan said, it was not a comedy this year. It was barely a dramedy. It was funny in the same way that THe Wire was sometimes funny. I can’t come to terms with giving it a nod for best comedy. I just can’t.
Moving on:
1.) Veep – Another stellar season that really brought new life to the outer members of the ensemble with the Campaign storyline, specifically Ben and Kent. Also really enjoyed the way they used Jonah despite not giving him a position of (relative) power anymore.
2.) Orange is the New Black – It may be unfair to drop Shameless and not OitNB, but Orange was just a lot more of a comedy (or a pure dramedy – in the best version of the word). Coming as someone who wrongfully assumed it was like a female version of Oz, I was stunned how many times I was just delighted watching these incredible characters interact.
3.) Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Freshman comedies have a weird habit of winning and I wouldn’t be stunned if it did. I really thought it got stronger as the season went on, and I’ll give it credit for having two African AMerican leads and not going for the low-hanging fruit type storylines with them and making them intriguing, round characters.
4.) Silicon Valley – Was initially put off by the show, but I don’t really know why. It was probably midway through the 2nd episode when we left the Hooli storylines mostly that I started to really enjoy it. A series of dynamic characters and a really interesting look at what could have been a dull, or at least off-putting subject.
5.) It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia – It has no shot (it never did), and it wasn’t its best season, but come on, let’s respect a show for being that good in its 9th season. HIMYM just had its 9th season and it was a relative disaster years ago. Parks is already slowing down in Season 6. Sunny seemed to pass its prime for me back in S4-5, but slowly they’ve reinvigorated it. The ‘Desperately Tries to Win an Award’ episode was satire at its best.
6.) Ground Floor – Also has no shot (many might have forgot it existed) but in a world dominated by new-style single-cam comedies, how about a little love for an old-school, laugh-track show that was just really, really, really funny.
Haven’t watched Louie this year. It probably would take one of the six spots without much fuss.
1. Orange is the New Black
2. Louie
3. Veep
4. Silicon Valley
5. Parks and Recreation
6. Brooklyn Nine-NIne
Best comedy this season is a very easy one for me: Silicon Valley. Runners-up would be New Girl and Trophy Wife (and it sucks that so many people were so slow to check it out because of the title, resulting in its cancellation). Runners-runners up would be Parks & Rec and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Love Louie, but just can’t count this season as a comedy, and have yet to check out Review, which looks really promising.
Personally, I cannot give serious consideration to a list of best television comedies that does not include BIG BANG THEORY, but does include LOUIE and SHAMELESS. The last two may have comedic elements, but they are not comedies.
TBBT is not funny at all. Louie and Shameless are way better
The Middle
The Neighbors
Surviving Jack
Enlisted
What a comedy lineup that would have been.
I agree, but I’m guessing not for the same reasons as you…
Oh right, Surviving Jack! Another comedy FOX mistreated, though not as badly as Enlisted. Still can’t believe they shafted such great and critically acclaimed comedies as Enlisted and Surviving Jack while giving the best timeslot and promotion to the dreck universally reviled by TV critics that was Dads. With the end result that all of them–great comedy with horrible treatment and horrible comedy with great treatment–were cancelled.
My list…
– Shameless
– Broad City
– Veep
– Louie
– Orange Is the New Black
– Brooklyn Nine Nine
Just left off: The Mindy Project
If Broad City isn’t on your list, there’s something wrong with you. (I’m kidding. No, I’m not.) If Shameless isn’t nominated I’m burning something down… maybe the smokehouse I made from rank blankets on my front lawn. I’m one of those people who loves The Mindy Project, so that was a tough omission for me.
My nominees would be (in alphabetical order)
1. Brooklyn Nine-Nine
2. Community
3. It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia (my #1 and all time favorite show)
4. Legit
5. Parks and Recreation
6. Review
Not including any animated shows but South Park and Rick and Morty would have made my list.
1. Veep
2. Rick & Morty
3. Review with Forrest MacNeil
4. The Venture Bros.
5. Trophy Wife
Orange is the New Black & Broad City just missing the cut. So many great comedies…so few great dramas.
Great call on Rick and Morty, absurd not to be mentioned, funniest new show on TV (yes, even funnier than Brooklyn, though I love that) and possibly funniest show on TV period, though it’s a tough call with Veep IMO
Not mentioned because, like most animated shows, it did not submit itself in this category.
I know Alan doesn’t watch it but it is a shame for “the Middle” to never get a mention. It’s probably more Curtis Martin than Bo Jackson which is why it doesn’t get much recognition at awards time.
I’m surprised you didn’t at least mention Silicon Valley in the “also considered” section.
really enjoyed brooklyn
Where can I find the show REVIEW?
Not on demand
In no particular order
SHAMELESS
ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK
COMMUNITY
Modern Family
Recently I remembered a few that are not around and should be. Anyone remember HUFF with Oliver Platt or Terriers? I know terriers was cancelleled by FX. Sorry to move from the topic, but I am from the Seinfeld, curb your enthus. Friends. Those were real comedy’s . If you want to give a title to Shameless. Outstanding outstanding.
Someone else said it and totally agree. That’s it folks.
During its airing CC put every episode up on YouTube in HD, but once the season ended they took it down (I mean, it was a promotional stunt after all) and put it behind their iOS-only Comedy Central app. I’m sure it’ll be on Amazon Prime the next time CC submits their block of programming to it.
Hulu Plus is the only way though you can watch episode highlights on the Comedy Central website. Or you could see if Comedy Central is airing repeats.
I liked HUFF but Blythe Danner rocked that show not Oliver Platt who brought nothing special to a role any one of a hundred actors could have done just as well
this column is a comedy if you don’t include “Girls” on the list
I am sorry to say I dislike that show. I don’t even understand why people talk about it. No offence to your choice, but find it not watchable.
If we follow the ridiculous Emmy rules and in no particular order(although B99 and Valley are the real comedy winners here)
Shameless
OITNB
Parks & rec
Brooklyn 99
Silicon Valley
Modern Family
Still have to watch Enlisted , Louie and Veep
maybe it is time for a new category :
Dramedy : Shameless, OITNB, Girls, Louie…hmm probably not enough contenders
Rick and Morty?!!
Didn’t submit itself here.
SOUTH PARK is really funny but it is a cartoon, I think actors inter acting is what is expected to be note worthy. Maybe they should have it in another catagory.
Archer and The League. These shows are so funny I find myself laughing out loud, and in our house each episode gets watched more than once.
Shocked that Parks didn’t make it on your list, especially since it was #1 on your best of the year list not too long ago. I would put Parks in the place of Brooklyn 99. Otherwise, I agree with everything else.
Hmmm, this is a fascinating category given that four of the serious contenders aren’t really comedies. Sure there are a couple laughs here and there but it feels odd to have to compare Veep, Brooklyn 99 and Park & Rec with Shameless, Girls, Louie or Orange is the New Black. I could probably say the same about all the potential acting and writing and directing nominees in comedy this year.
Acknowledging the folks submitting but accounting for their actual humor, my six would be:
Brooklyn 99
VEEP
Parks & Rec
Orange is the New Black
Big Bang Theory(Its not smart humor but I laugh at this show and it gets monster ratings, that needs to count for something.)
Shameless
I don’t think Shameless is all that funny but its a great show that would have made my Top 6 in Drama whereas none of my other comedy ‘almosts’ would even crack my overall TV Top 20. Ok maaaybe Louie too but that show is so small and eccentric, it shouldn’t get a Best Comedy Series nod, Actor, Writing and Directing are fine by me though.
Review
Broad City
Brooklyn Nine Nine
Birthday Boys (Comedy Bang Bang coming close, but it seems like they’re taking that in a more weekly variety show direction with seasons going from 10 episodes to 20 to 30 this year and 40 next year)
Silicon Valley
Those shows gave me the hardest laughs of the year, and it delights me that they are all premiere seasons with extremely sharp writing right out of the gates. Comedy Central and IFC finally figured out how to tap into the alt comedy scene in the best way possible!
-Community
-The Mindy Project
-Brooklyn 9 9
-Parks and Rec
-Louie
-Girls
I just had to say it made me happy that Raising Hope is in your considered section. I’m really going to miss that show. I haven’t seen a few of these, but mine would be: Veep, Brooklyn 99, Parks & Rec, Orange is the New Black and Silicon Valley.
The real comedy is the people who do these nominations. If 19 million people are watching the same comedy every week (BBT) shouldn’t they be the most deserving? I mean Brooklyn Nine Nine draws less than 4 million every week. Sometimes I wonder how these so called critics keep their jobs.
Veep
The Mindy Project
Louie
The Middle
Big Bang
Brooklyn 99
As others have said, I’m confused about Louie being a comedy. If humor actually counts, it should be out. Mindy Project is the funniest show on TV. Parks & Rec is great, but this hasn’t been its strongest season. The Middle deserves more recognition than it gets. It is hard to write a consistently funny show that appeals to such a broad age range, neither kid fare nor inappropriate.
Best comedy always has been and probably always will be it’s sunny in philadelphia, they’re the only ones really pushing the boundaries of comedy.
Best comedy always has been and probably always will be It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, they’re the only ones pushing the boundaries of comedy.