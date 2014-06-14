2014 Emmy Nomination Contenders – Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Reminder: For our annual Emmy contenders coverage, Sepinwall does his personal preferences, while I handicap mostly in terms of likelihood of landing nominations. As usual, the first six slides in each gallery are my nomination predictions. The next eight or nine slides are the actors and shows most likely to sneak in, based on precedent, quality or something nebulous. And then at the end of each gallery, I tend to throw in a couple oddballs who have no chance at all of being nominated, but who I think deserve to be a part of the conversation, or might accidentally become part of the conversation, just because.
Our next category:
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Unlike the Supporting Actress in a Comedy category, which has the influx of talent from “Orange Is The New Black,” as well as other sources, Supporting Actor in a Comedy is pretty flat. In one version of reality, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Enlisted” might be infusing the category with three or four new nominees. Instead, it'll probably be Andre Braugher representing all of FOX's low-rated comedies. And while all of the “Orange” women seem like they could be contenders, is there any way “Orange” could be popular enough to get a nomination for Jason Biggs? Unlikely, but not impossible.
Last Year's Nominees:
Tony Hale
Ty Burrell
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Bill Hader
Ed O'Neill
Adam Driver
Attrition: Bill Hader is no longer on “Saturday Night Live” and, therefore, is no longer eligible for this category. But that probably just means that Eric Stonestreet will be able to return to the field and that'll be that, right? Well, it's certainly possible. I'm predicting a bit more shuffling than that, but there's probably a cap. Emmy voters love them some “Modern Family.”
Here are Sepinwall's personal picks.
My predictions are below.
Your thoughts? Predictions? Analysis?
Beau Bridges Emmy for Masters of Sex: Big lock or biggest lock?
RugMan11 – For a nomination? Pretty huge lock. Tough category for the win. I’m really rooting hard for both Bridges and Janney in the Guest Star categories. Even if “Masters of Sex” gets no other nods, I need those two to be in place…
-Daniel
At some point, the Emmys’ love for Modern Family will wane. It’s already started happening to a certain extent last year, when none of its cast members won and it took home its few number of trophies to date. When that happens, this category could be ripe for an overhaul. But until it happens, I’m reluctant to predict it. That’s why, despite Adam Driver’s nomination last year and his rapidly ascending profile, I have all four of the adult Modern Family cast members back in the field – largely because I can’t decide which among Ferguson, O’Neill, and Stonestreet would be the random exclusion (I think that Burrell is safe, but watch me eat my words next month).
My Predictions would be
1. Ty Burrell, Modern Family
2. Tony Hale, Veep
3. Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
4. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Modern Family
5. Eric Stonestreet, Modern Family
6. Ed O’Neill, Modern Family
Much as I think Adam Driver is great (by far, the best actor in Girls, IMO), that nomination was so odd that it seems like a one-time thing. To me, his only chance is if the Emmys decide to “cheat” and have seven nominees instead of six.
The Globes left Braugher out because he was competing against every supporting actor in drama, miniseries, and TV movie too. If they had to pick 6 comedy actors, given the Globes’ love for B99, he’d be in there, maybe even alongside Crews.
Thanks for mentioning Troy Gentile right at the end in the “no hope of winning” lot. His performance in the hit and miss “The Goldbergs” is the best part of the show.
I really think Jason Biggs or Tim Simons have a shot. They were both phenomenal this season.
Leaving out Andre Braugher now would be about as offensive as leaving out Offerman during the best seasons of Parks. I’d prefer to see Joe Lo Truglio there as well, as I don’t think anyone entertained as much as those two. Lo Truglio will almost certainly be ignored as the way Cranston couldn’t get nominations for being funny but not serious on Malcolm. Emmy would rather use the comedy nominations for drama and social messages than to actually recognize actual funny performances.