2014 Emmy Nomination Contenders – Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Reminder: For our annual Emmy contenders coverage, Sepinwall does his personal preferences, while I handicap mostly in terms of likelihood of landing nominations. As usual, the first six slides in each gallery are my nomination predictions. The next eight or nine slides are the actors and shows most likely to sneak in, based on precedent, quality or something nebulous. And then at the end of each gallery, I tend to throw in a couple oddballs who have no chance at all of being nominated, but who I think deserve to be a part of the conversation, or might accidentally become part of the conversation, just because.

Our next category:

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Unlike the Supporting Actress in a Comedy category, which has the influx of talent from “Orange Is The New Black,” as well as other sources, Supporting Actor in a Comedy is pretty flat. In one version of reality, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Enlisted” might be infusing the category with three or four new nominees. Instead, it'll probably be Andre Braugher representing all of FOX's low-rated comedies. And while all of the “Orange” women seem like they could be contenders, is there any way “Orange” could be popular enough to get a nomination for Jason Biggs? Unlikely, but not impossible.

Last Year's Nominees:

Tony Hale

Ty Burrell

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Bill Hader

Ed O'Neill

Adam Driver

Attrition: Bill Hader is no longer on “Saturday Night Live” and, therefore, is no longer eligible for this category. But that probably just means that Eric Stonestreet will be able to return to the field and that'll be that, right? Well, it's certainly possible. I'm predicting a bit more shuffling than that, but there's probably a cap. Emmy voters love them some “Modern Family.”

