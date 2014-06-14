The Television Academy of Arts & Sciences released this year’s Emmy ballots on Monday. Now that the ballots are out, it’s time for our annual two-pronged experiment, in which Dan tries to predict the likeliest nominees in each major category, while I pretend that I’m an actually TV Academy member and pick the six nominees that would make me the happiest.
We are, as always, playing by the Emmy rules, which means we can’t argue for someone who didn’t submit themselves (say, Donald Glover for “Community”), can’t move someone from lead to supporting or vice versa, and can’t declare that “True Detective” is a miniseries and therefore clear more room in the drama categories. I’m also obviously limited by what I watched and what I haven’t. I think I saw maybe three episodes of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” this season, for instance, and while I like the show a lot, the sample size wasn’t enough.
Today’s category is Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Dan’s analysis is here, and mine is coming right up.
More than in most categories, my picks here are going to be pretty far removed from the eventual nominees list. At least three, and possibly four, of the “Modern Family” men will get nominated, and last year’s winner Tony Hale will be nominated again (and he was someone I very strongly considered, especially after the bathroom scene in “Veep” episode 9), leaving 1 or 2 open slots at most.
Let’s start off with a couple of guys with actual Emmy track records. Andre Braugher has been nominated for six Emmys, and has won twice (once for “Homicide,” once for his short-lived FX show “Thief”), and Emmy voters like him enough that he even got nominated two out of the three years he was eligible for the wonderful but little-watched “Men of a Certain Age.” So I wouldn’t be stunned to see him get one of the tail-end slots, especially given how wonderful he is as the robotic, super-cool precinct commander on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Braugher has been funny in dramatic roles, but here he’s being asked to do nothing but be funny, and he’s as good at that as he is at getting innocent people to confess to murder. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” has a lot of worthy male supporting performances (Terry Crews and Joe Lo Truglio are also great), but only one of them involved the phrase “Kwazy Cupcakes.”
Adam Driver, meanwhile, actually got nominated in this category a year ago, which was a pleasant surprise. Will he repeat, or will the Academy’s feelings for “Girls” (which has received many nominations but only one win, for casting) wane? This is something of a category cheat by now, since Driver essentially became co-lead of the show with Lena Dunham, but since he’s here – and since it’s such a unique, strange, memorable performance, I don’t have a problem rewarding the stretching of the rules here.
Speaking of category cheating, let’s once again talk some “Shameless.” The show has no real business being on the comedy side, but because it is, we have to consider the people from it, and Noel Fisher was fantastic throughout this season as Mickey Milkovich grappled with marriage, fatherhood and the unexpected freedom of coming out of the closet. It’s a funny performance at times, but mainly a really complex emotional one, involving a character who could have come across as a bad stereotype in lesser hands.
Each and every year, I stump for Nick Offerman from “Parks and Recreation” to be nominated, even though it becomes more and more of a lost cause as the series gets closer to its end. If he hasn’t been nominated by now, he’s not going to be, despite playing one of the funniest TV characters of this century. And Offerman did a lot of excellent things this season, as Ron Effing Swanson grappled with marriage, fatherhood (including the discovery that there is no quiet anymore, but only “Doc McStuffins”), and the horrifying realization that he liked other people and wanted to do nice things for them.
Max Greenfield was nominated here for the first season of “New Girl,” Jake Johnson should’ve been last year, and Jake Johnson has been submitting as lead actor of late (and we may talk about him when we get there), but the show’s unlikely MVP of an otherwise disappointing third season was Lamorne Morris. At a certain point, the “New Girl” writers threw up their hands on the subject of Winston and decided to just give him a new quirk and/or personality each week, so long as they fell under the larger umbrella of Crazy Winston Is Crazy. No actor should have been able to do anything with such a character given that material, and yet Morris was consistently the best and funniest part of the show, even as Winston himself was anything but consistent. Admit it: you’re singing his puzzle song right now.
Again, many of these picks are improbable, but the most impossible, wish-fullment-y of them all would be Parker Young from “Enlisted.” As the often shirtless, frequently crying, occasionally smart and always hilarious Randy Hill, Young was the Army series’ most powerful comic weapon, as well as an excellent bridge between the show’s silly side and its more emotional moments. Plus, he eventually managed to recount the entire plot of “Toy Story 3” without crying!
Previously: Outstanding Drama Series Outstanding Comedy Series Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Wow. I did not see your Lamorne Morris pick coming.
1. Burrell (Modern Family)
2. Braugher (B99)
3. Hale (Veep)
4. Young (Enlisted)
5. Key (Key & Peele)
5. Peele (Key & Peele)
My nominees would be (in alphabetical order)
Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia)
Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother)
Steve Little (Eastbound and Down)
Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation)
Chris Pratt (Parks and Recreation)
Danny Pudi (Community)
That Toy Story scene alone merited an Emmy. Parker Young definitely deserves some recognition for his hilarious portrayal of the endearingly naive Randy and his contagious innocent enthusiasm for everything. At least he’s getting appreciation from the TV critics! (Over at tv.com 4 out 5 of tv critics nommed Parker too, and when I jokingly commented “WTF #5?!” she answered she hadn’t caught up with Enlisted yet.) Good point about him being the bridge, I hadn’t thought of that. As the most goofy and the most emotional, it’s very true.
Ideal Nominees
1. Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” – Braugher’s got plenty of Emmys already, most of them for dramatic roles. But guess what? He’s also really damn funny. He’s got room on his mantle for another one.
2. Nick Offerman, “Parks and Recreation” – Let it stand as a given that Offerman should already have at least four nominations and a couple of wins for this role. Parks may be aging, but Ron F***ing Swanson is still around, and he’s as strong as ever.
3. Danny Pudi, “Community” – Pudi was always one of Community’s greatest weapons, and Abed’s material surrounded Troy’s departure this year was particularly strong.
4. Chris Pratt, “Parks and Recreation” – Much as Ron Swanson is still Ron Swanson even as Parks enters its twilight, Andy is still Andy. Chris Pratt continues to find new and innovative ways to make Andy’s simplicity and clumsiness one of the most consistently funny things on TV.
5. Reid Scott, “Veep” – Scott tends to get overlooked amidst the extremely talented Veep cast, but at least in my opinion, he’s the funniest of them all. His ability to spit out Armando Iannucci’s savagely-brilliant dialogue is second-to-none, and the episode where Dan breaks down under the stress of being campaign manager was a great showcase for him.
6. Terry Crews, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” – Terry’s obsession with his workouts and certain foods combined with his skittishness about violence in the wake of his new-found parenthood never failed to amuse me. The scene where he tries and fails to assemble his daughters’ dollhouse had me in stitches.
Note: Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele both would have made this list comfortably were it not for my determination not put forward any actors from variety/sketch comedy shows in this category (it’s purely a pet peeve, but it always annoys me whenever an SNL cast member gets nominated here). Not to mention, Key and Peele are clearly the leads of their show. Normally, I don’t let ridiculousness of an actor’s category placement at influence my choices on my fake ballot, but this is the exception.
Actual Predictions
1. Ty Burrell, Modern Family
2. Tony Hale, Veep
3. Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
4. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Modern Family
5. Eric Stonestreet, Modern Family
6. Ed O’Neill, Modern Family
I think it’s an Emmy rule that varity actors have to submit in supporting. So, it’s not fair to punish the actors for something that is not their fault.
I know, Lisa. I bear no ill will towards the actors – as I said, it’s simply a pet peeve of mine that sketch comedy shows like “Saturday Night Live” and “Key & Peele” compete in the variety category, but their actors are forced to submit in the Supporting Actor categories. Frankly, there are enough quality variety and sketch comedy shows on TV that actors from those shows could probably have their own category. Not that the already-bloated Emmys really need more categories, but it’s worth considering
Once again, none of this is Key and Peele’s fault. They’re excellent, and if either one of them somehow manage to actually get nominated at the real Emmys, I’ll be very happy for them. I just would rather not account for the possibility in my own entirely hypothetical “ballot”.
Imagine Key and Peele nominated though. How do you chose one over the other any way but by random chance?
Andre Braugher totally slays me. But I’m just a huge sucker for deadpan – and he nails it so richly and beautifully. From what I’ve seen of Offerman – he’s great, but methinks Braugher takes it to whole ‘nother level.
Joe Lo Truglio is just so darn endearing and campy w/ a unique comedic flair pulsating every moment he’s on screen.
Parker Young elevated Enlisted and gave it so much heart. But I have a hard time distancing the material from his very capable and effective delivery here.
Ty Burrell is so consistently good that it could be easy to take his comedic command for granted. He’s primarily what makes Modern Family still worth watching.
Max Greenfield takes Schmidt to an iconic place. Jake Johnson *is* a cartoon and over exaggerates, while Greenfield organically channels lovable douchiness – to make a douche lovable. And that is awesome.
So my choices by rank:
6. Parker Young
5. Nick Offerman
4. Max Greenfield
3. Ty Burrell
2. Joe Lo Truglio
1. Andre Braugher
So glad to see Noel Fisher included here. I know he doesn’t have a shot in hell at an actual nomination, but it’s great to see him getting some recognition for the amazing work he’s done with that character.
In no particular order:
Andre Braugher
Tony Hale
TJ Miller (silicon valley)
Charley Day
and since I need a 5th, the young man who played young Louie in the episode where he almost got a divorce in time.
Geez, this category is stacked. My list would be…
– Noel Fisher
– Andre Braugher
– Adam Driver
– Timothy Simons
– Jeremy Allen White
– Lamorne Morris
Just left off: Charlie Day, Ethan Cutkosky
If you combined all the acting categories and tried to find the 6 best performances regardless of show type or sex, I’d be stunned if Noel Fisher wasn’t on that short list. He was truly a breakout star on a show with several excellent acting performances. I don’t know if he’ll even get nominated, but he’s truly worthy of this type of recognition.
Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, for playing Captain Holt)
Ty Burrell (Modern Family, for playing Phil Dunphy)
Adam Driver (Girls, for playing Adam Sackler)
Simon Helberg (The Big Bang Theory, for playing Howard Wolowitz)
Seth MacFarlane (American Dad!, for playing Roger Smith)
T.J. Miller (Silicon Valley, for playing Erlich)
Note: I didn’t watch Modern Family or Veep last year.
Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Adam Driver – Girls
Adam Pally – The Mindy Project
Danny Pudi – Community
Christopher Evan Welch – Silicon Valley
Zach Woods – Silicon Valley
Honorable Mentions: Charlie Day, T.J. Miller, Chris Pratt
I know that Welch was barely on Silicon Valley, but whenever he was on, he was really, really funny and compelling. (“Welcome to the fourth annual Orgy of Caring. The last three were… fine.”) And Zach Woods was maybe even MORE consistently funny (“I’m sorry if I scared you. I’m told my features are ghost-like.”; “Which one? Which one? Which one?”). Silicon Valley certainly has room to grow and improve, but it has/had a great cast.
1. Parker Young, Enlisted
2. Reid Scott, Veep (I don’t know why he doesn’t get more best-in-show reviews, I think he’s giving the most nuanced of the male performances)
3. Nick Offerman, Parks and Recreation
4. Jim Rash, Community
5. Tony Hale, Veep
6. Joe Lo Truglio, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
My choices:
Nick Offerman (Parks and Rec)
Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
T.J. Miller (Silicon Valley)
Michael Keegan-Key (Key & Peele)
Jordan Peele (Key & Peele)
Timothy Simons (Veep) [The one I was disappointed not to see in your list. The many shades of Jonah this season were just too good. From on top of the world Jonah with his website nearly making him a multi-millionaire to depressed living at home Jonah he managed to be his smug and self-righteous self through all of it to great comic results.]
My list: Braugher, Fisher (winner in my heart), Greenfield, Hale, Howey, Lo Truglio, Miller, Offerman, Pratt. Scott, White, Wolk.
definitely Noel Fisher deserves it here so I’m going with him, I see Modern Family guys (also Big Band Theory) nomination and well deserve but honestly it’s been 2 consecutive years and something different must be shown by now.
Nick Offerman also magnificent would be merited.
Ah man, Parker Young! He is such a delight on Enlisted. I’m only catching up with the series now and its kinda sad seeing him do such great work for so little reward.
Hoping he gets picked up for a future hit show or can hitch his wagon to an unstoppable juggernaut like Modern Family or Big Bang Theory.
1. Noel Fisher from Shameless. His performance was exuberant, and I think Shameless is half comedy.
2. Community is always ignored, shameful, I would like to see Danny Pudi get a nomination.
3. Timothy Simons as Jonah in Veep, he was just fantastic throughout the whole season. We love to hate him.
4. Nick Sandow from Orange is the New black, from masturbating on his desk, to firing the woman who’s been ignoring him, and failing miserably on his second day as Assistant Ward, he’s been just brilliant, or at least Jason Biggs, even though I hate his character.
5. Will Arnett from Arrested Development, or Tony Hale, or Jeffrey Tambor.
6. Albert Tsai from Trophy Wife, that little bugger was amazing, I’ll miss the show, and him.
7. Neil Pattrick Harris from HIMYM
8. James Wolk from The Crazy Ones. He was just fantastic
9. Chris Messina on Mindy Project, solely based on his dance and kissing moves
10. Since this is about supporting cast not main cast Al Madrical in About a Boy
What my personal nominees would have been:
Andre Braugher-Brooklyn 99
Ty Burrell-Modern Family
Tony Hale-Veep
Nick Offerman-Parks and Recreation
Danny Pudi-Community
Timothy Simmons-Veep