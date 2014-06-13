2014 Emmy Nomination Contenders – Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Reminder: For our annual Emmy contenders coverage, Sepinwall does his personal preferences, while I handicap mostly in terms of likelihood of landing nominations. As usual, the first six slides in each gallery are my nomination predictions. The next eight or nine slides are the actors and shows most likely to sneak in, based on precedent, quality or something nebulous. And then at the end of each gallery, I tend to throw in a couple oddballs who have no chance at all of being nominated, but who I think deserve to be a part of the conversation, or might accidentally become part of the conversation, just because.
Our next category:
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
“Orange Is The New Black” is the grand mystery here, as with most of the comedy categories. It has never been eligible before and it's already ambiguous as a comedy, so voter response could be cold, tepid or rapturously positive. As it stands now, I have zero “Orange” co-stars making the nomination cut, but I could be massively and embarrassingly wrong if Emmy voters like “Orange” as much as I like “Orange.” So I guess I hope I'm wrong.
Last Year's Nominees:
Merritt Wever
Mayim Bialik
Julie Bowen
Jane Krakowski
Jane Lynch
Sofia Vergara
Anna Chlumsky
Attrition: With “30 Rock” gone, Jane Krakowski is gone (though she probably submitted as Guest Actress for her “Modern Family” visit). That still leaves six returning nominees from the extra-large field, including last year's surprise winner, Merritt Wever. This is regularly one of the most difficult categories to predict in all of Emmydom. Last year I predicted Julie Bowen, Sofia Vergara, Jane Krakowski and Mayim Bialik, which were easy, but I had Wever and Jane Lynch in the middle of the pack and Chlumsky was down amongst the Other Notable Candidates. And of the six returnees, I feel pretty confident that three or four will be back, but there could be room for several to drop out if voters are impressed with some very fine new comedies.
Here are Sepinwall's personal picks.
My predictions are below.
Your thoughts? Predictions? Analysis?
With the exception of Allison Janney who, given her profile, is probably a lock, I think that this year’s lineup will be nearly identical to last year, minus Jane Krakowski and Jane Lynch (if Lynch gets nominated again, it will be another clear example of Emmy voters being asleep at the wheel). Unfortunately, I think that the four OITNB actresses are going to split votes to the point where they cancel each other out. I think that the ones who submitted in the Guest Actress category (like Uzo Aduba) will have a slightly better chance, but only slightly.
My Predictions
1. Julie Bowen, “Modern Family”
2. Allison Janney, “Mom”
3. Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”
4. Mayim Bialik, “The Big Bang Theory”
5. Merritt Wever, “Nurse Jackie”
6. Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”
In “Other Notables,” do you have Jessica St. Clair down for “Review” or “Playing House”?
David – “Review” here. She’ll be under “other notables” for “Playing House” in the Lead gallery.
-Daniel
This is great. I have no idea WHO will actually be nommed, with OITNB being such a wild card factor, but when I did my “pretend ballot” my first step was writing down who I thought was worthy and this was my list: Beatriz, Brooks, Chaikin, Fumero, Janney, Peretti, Sher, Kenney, McKinnon, Mulgrew
You are 100% spot-on about Emma R. Kenney’s face when Fiona is in the kitchen.
Shouldn’t we at least be *discussing* Laverne Cox as a contender, given everything?
R – Laverne Cox submitted as Guest Actress and I suspect she could have a very real chance there, as could Uzo Aduba and a couple other “Orange” contenders…
-Daniel
I’d be a very happy man if Aduba, Cox, and Taryn Manning were all nominated for Guest Actress, along with June Squibb for ‘Girls’ and Octavia Spencer for ‘Mom’.