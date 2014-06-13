The Television Academy of Arts & Sciences released this year’s Emmy ballots on Monday. Now that the ballots are out, it’s time for our annual two-pronged experiment, in which Dan tries to predict the likeliest nominees in each major category, while I pretend that I’m an actually TV Academy member and pick the six nominees that would make me the happiest.
We are, as always, playing by the Emmy rules, which means we can’t argue for someone who didn’t submit themselves (say, Alan Cumming for “The Good Wife”), can’t move someone from lead to supporting or vice versa, and can’t declare that “True Detective” is a miniseries and therefore clear more room in the drama categories. I’m also obviously limited by what I watched and what I haven’t. I’ve only seen a couple of “Nurse Jackie” episodes so far this season, for instance, and the sample size wasn’t enough for me to seriously consider reigning Emmy winner in this category Merritt Wever.
Having started out with the drama and comedy series categories, we’re now looping back around to look at the major acting categories, starting with Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Dan’s analysis is here, and mine is coming right up.
Because “Orange Is the New Black” has an enormous female cast with only one lead in Taylor Schilling, the show’s stars took advantage of some relatively lax Emmy rules to split themselves between the guest and supporting characters, barely paying attention to who was actually a contracted regular and who was a guest star in the first season. However goofy that is, it works to my advantage, since I can pick Danielle Brooks and Kate Mulgrew without feeling bad about leaving someone like, say, Uzo Aduba off the list. Brooks didn’t have a ton to do early in the first season (the only one eligible at this year’s Emmys), but she popped off the screen so much that she justifiably got a terrific arc at the end of that year, and Taystee became one of the central figures of the show’s second season (which will be eligible at next year’s Emmys). Mulgrew was simultaneously one of the more familiar actors in a cast full of unknowns, and completely unrecognizable as Red, disappearing into the role and finding the balance between archetype and stereotype. It was a broad performance, but not a cartoonish one, and she found the humanity in that scary Russian lady whenever it was required.
Given the prior eight seasons worth of hype on “How I Met Your Mother,” Cristin Milioti should have had an impossible task. What actress could possibly live up to all we’d been promised about the Mother, and justify the long wait before we met her? Yet amazingly, she was everything we might have hoped for – and maybe more than the show’s creators might have ultimately wanted. Milioti was so charming and funny and instantly in sync with Josh Radnor that it made the long Mother-less stretches of the final season feel even more frustrating, and it made the fan reaction to the series finale even angrier. Here, finally, was a woman who deserved all the hopes and dreams that Ted Mosby and the series had invested in her, who wiped away whatever feelings he had left for Robin, who was clearly and absolutely The One – and then they killed her off. In the hands of a lesser performer, the final “HIMYM” season might have been even more annoying, but ironically the finale would have been easier to take.
Speaking of final seasons, “Community” went out on an improved but ultimately uneven fifth year at Greendale, but as actors shuffled in and out, the show’s most constant and assured comic presence came from Gillian Jacobs, who was the opposite of Britta in the work she did throughout those 13 episodes. Whether helping Troy and Abed make peace with their separation, overthrowing a dystopian society through careful application of mustard to her face, or feeling small compared to her more successful former partners in anarchy, Jacobs was sharp, funny, and touching. She is not the AT&T of candidates in this category.
Finally, we have a pair of actresses from underwatched HBO series, one of which is long over, one of which will return: Nina Conti from “Family Tree” and Niecy Nash from “Getting On.” Conti created one of the season’s funniest TV characters – not as the Tom Chadwick’s sister Bea, but as Bea’s tragic, deranged, hilarious coping mechanism/hand puppet Monk. Nash, meanwhile, carried the at times off-putting, at times fascinating elder care hospital dramedy, displaying both a warmth and a degree of subtlety you wouldn’t expect if you only knew her from “Reno 911.” I really did not like the first few episodes of “Getting On,” and stuck with it almost entirely for Nash, and I was ultimately glad I did, and that the show will be back for a second season.
What did everybody else think? What would be your ideal lineup in this category?
Very good list, I would go with Allison Janney and Anna Chlumsky instead of Nash and Jacobs – but it was a really tough year.
Who were your runner ups, Alan?
Let’s not forget some of the stellar supporting performances by women in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Also, Allison Janney in Mom.
My nominees would be (in alphabetical order)
Jillian Bell (Workaholics)
Alison Brie (Community)
Gillian Jacobs (Community)
Cristin Miloti (How I Met Your Mother)
Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia)
Amy Schumer (Inside Amy Schumer)
Didn’t watch Orange Is the New Black.
My list…
– Emma Kenney
– Chelsea Perretti
– Eden Sher
– Sarah Hyland
– Mayim Bialik
– Danielle Brooks
I thought Emma Kenney deserved a nomination last year in the supporting actress Drama category. She’s a great child actress, although MUCH less of a child now on the show. Eden Sher is simply wonderful. If they’re giving away noms to Modern Family castmembers like it’s candy, why not give one to the person who’s gotten better as the show’s gotten worse?
Yes to Mayim Bialik. Too bad she’s on such a popular show or perhaps the critics would pay attention to her work.
^Just because she’s on a popular show isn’t the reason a lot of critics ignore her, the reason in TBBT isn’t funny
I agree with the first 4 picks. As bad as HIMYM season 9 was, Milioti was a ray of sunshine. If she gets nominated, I think How Your Mother Met Me could get her a win. Brooks and Mulgrew were also the two supporting characters that stuck out most on OITNB, and I think Mulgrew is almost a lock for nomination since the Emmys had a bit of a Netflix hard-on last year and Mulgrew is the better known actress. And I’d love to see Jacobs recognized, since Britta easily grew into my favorite character on Community by the end, something I never would have imagined in the early seasons.
I haven’t seen Family Tree or Getting On, so my other two wishes for nomination are Anna Chlumsky and Melissa Fumero. Chlumsky put up another solid year on Veep, a show that the Emmys have liked in the past. And Fumero as Santiago reminds me a lot of Britta; she had to play a bit of a wet blanket early on to play against the main character, but when they let her be funny in the back half of the season, she was amazing.
Completely agree with you about Santiago being like Britta. Fumero really plays up the adorably trying-too-hard-to-be-tough aspect and it’s often gold.
Ideal Nominees
1. Danielle Brooks, “Orange is the New Black” – Taystee was easily my favorite character from the first season of the show (which again I liked, but didn’t love). I have not gotten to Season 2 yet, but I’m glad to hear that she has more to do. If any OITNB actress breaks through in this category, it’s unlikely to be Brooks, but she’s the most deserving.
2. Melissa Fumero, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” – Amy Santiago could have been an annoyingly shrill character in the wrong hands, but Fumero found the perfect balance between uptight and goofy and kept her there. She was frequently my favorite part of the show.
3. Anna Chlumsky, “Veep” – Chlumsky didn’t have a major showcase this season, but she consistently crushes Armando Iannucci’s razor-sharp dialogue. As the show’s raised its game, so has she. The results have been wickedly funny.
4. Gillian Jacobs, “Community” – The final season of Community wasn’t the best for either the show or for Jacobs, but she was still consistently excellent and had some great moments (more than Allison Brie, sadly, which is why Brie isn’t on this list, as much as it pains me).
5. Aubrey Plaza, “Parks and Recreation” – Again, this wasn’t the best season for Parks or for Plaza, but April continues to be one of my favorite characters on any comedy, and any scene that she shares with Andy or with Ron is pure gold in my eyes.
6. Cristin Milioti, “How I Met Your Mother” – OK, part of me cringes at the thought of recognizing HIMYM in any category, but Milioti was superior even as the show around her continued to sink and ultimately collapsed. If she was able to transcend her tired co-stars, bad scripts, and limited screentime and still deliver a likeable and memorable performance, she deserves to be recognized.
Actual Predictions
1. Julie Bowen, “Modern Family”
2. Allison Janney, “Mom”
3. Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”
4. Mayim Bialik, “The Big Bang Theory”
5. Merritt Wever, “Nurse Jackie”
6. Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”
If there was a special category for Outstanding Supporting Actress in an otherwise terrible Comedy, I’d give both Susan Lucci (Devious Maids) and Melissa Peterman (Baby Daddy) consideration.
My ideal nominees:
1. Katie Mulgrew (OITNB)
2. Allison Janney (Mom)
3. Kathleen Rose Perkins (Episodes)
4. Toks Olagundoye (Neighbors)
5. Amy Schumer (Inside Amy Schumer)
6. Anna Chumsky (Veep)
I’d thought it’d be fun to play along this year, but now I’m looking at a list of 38 supporting actresses from the various comedies I actually watched, and it’s like: What now? In the end, my choices were similar to Alan’s:
Danielle Brooks – Orange Is the New Black
Nina Conti – Family Tree
Melissa Fumero – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Gillian Jacobs – Community
Kate Mulgrew – Orange Is the New Black
Alison Williams – Girls
People who were almost my #6: Stephanie Beatriz, Zosia Mamet, Kate McKinnon
I know that Alison Williams is not necessarily considered to be the best actress around, and I know this category is “Outstanding” performer and not “Funniest” performer, but some of the funniest moments in Girls (in any season) involve Williams. Her music video in Season 3 was so incredibly funny and perfect that it puts her in this category for me.
Very good list. Too bad it’ll end up being four people from Modern Family and Miyam Bialik
Allison Janney on Mom is probably my favorite supporting comedic performance of the year. She can make any weak punchline become worthy of laughs, she can turn any dramatic beat into a heartbreaking character moment. The woman’s a force of nature!
Gotta fix that “an actually TV Academy member” typo in yer template. :)
I do hope Allison Janney picks up a nod. They somehow managed to make that show not about rebelling daughter vs. domineering mother and I have to give a ton of credit to Janney and Faris for that.
Mom is so much better than it has any right to be. Both Anna Faris and Allison Janney are fantastic.
Please don’t Lorre it
(Britta FTW, though, in my book)
That was not at all the list I was expecting. I’m not saying it’s bad, just unexpected. I wouldn’t have thought the last three would have even been in your top ten, let alone your top six. And I also would have thought your overall hatred for HIMYM would have knocked Miloti out as well. That said, I like all your choices except Nash, and that’s simply because I haven’t seen (and have no desire to see) a second of “Getting On.”
Since I still discount Netflix as a network, I’m knocking out “Orange is the New Black.” If my cable provider offers the series or it becomes available in my local Red Box, I’ll undoubtedly reconsider. So, here are my picks:
Carly Chalkin “Suburgatory”
Anna Chlumsky “Veep”
Merritt Weaver “Nurse Jackie”
Niecy Nash “Let It Go” (so happy you recognized her merit as she cracks me up as a person, but shocked me for her depth here)
Marcia Gay Harden “Trophy Wife”
Allison Janney “Mom”
Amy Schumer “Inside Amy Schumer” (while it’s completely ridiculous that she is submitting as supporting, she is giving one of my top three comedic performances on television right now)
Kate Mulgrew should walk away with this Emmy without even breaking a sweat, though honestly that entire cast could get an Emmy nomination.
Toks Olagundoye
Eden Sher
Racheal Harris
Alison Janney
Beth Grant
Kate Mulgrew and Danielle Brook and the actress who plays Suzanne are fabulous. Orange is the new black is able to give these actresses a very broad range to act since it from net flix. The net work channels have so many restrictions (along with their commercials) .
The whole cast is excellent. If I watched all of the actresses I am sure many could be eligible.
I saw Kate Mulgrew in the broadway show VIOLET a few weeks ago. She sings and dances and an amazing actress.
Every EMMY article should open with this, to keep in perspective that Emmy Voters have no ideas of what the hell they are doing.
THIS IS THE COMPLETE LIST OFF ALL THE EMMY WON BY THE WIRE
And these were ALL the nominations
#1
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Nominated
Primetime Emmy Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
David Simon (teleplay by/story by)
Ed Burns (story by)
For episode “30”.
#2
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Nominated
Primetime Emmy Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
George Pelecanos (writer/story by)
David Simon (story by)
For episode “Middle Ground”.
And I case this wasnt clear, the above post was to remind everyone that the WIRE won ZERO Emmy awards in anything ever.
1. Kate Mulgrew, Orange is the New Black
2. Taryn Manning, Orange is the New Black
3. Gillian Jacobs, Community
4. Zosia Mamet, Girls
5. Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black
6. Anna Chlumsky, Veep
…I know two of those OITNB women aren’t technically, but the designation is so arbitrary I just ignored it.
What my personal nominees would have been:
Alison Brie-Community
Anna Chlumsky-Veep
Allison Janney-Mom
Kate Mulgrew-Orange is the New Black
Kaitlin Olsen-It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Aubrey Plaza-Parks and Rec