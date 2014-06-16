2014 Emmy Nomination Contenders – Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Reminder: For our annual Emmy contenders coverage, Sepinwall does his personal preferences, while I handicap mostly in terms of likelihood of landing nominations. As usual, the first six slides in each gallery are my nomination predictions. The next eight or nine slides are the actors and shows most likely to sneak in, based on precedent, quality or something nebulous. And then at the end of each gallery, I tend to throw in a couple oddballs who have no chance at all of being nominated, but who I think deserve to be a part of the conversation, or might accidentally become part of the conversation, just because.
Our next category:
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Like “Breaking Bad” itself, Anna Gunn arrived on the Emmy podium a year ahead of schedule last September. It's not that I didn't think Gunn deserved to win last year, but I figured she had one year of being deserving-but-snubbed and then she'd take advantage of this year's seemingly inevitable “Breaking Bad” sweep. With Gunn already in place as defending champion and boasting “Ozymandias” as an inevitable submission episode, does anybody else really stand a chance?
Probably not. It helps Gunn's cause that there aren't any no-brainer newcomers in this category, though a strong performance from “True Detective” should make Michelle Monaghan a real contender.
Last Year's Nominees:
Anna Gunn
Morena Baccarin
Christine Baranski
Maggie Smith
Emilia Clarke
Christina Hendricks
Attrition: Technically, all six nominees from last year are eligible for this year. However, I'm treating Morena Baccarin like she's no longer eligible, because… Seriously? But once you take Baccarin out of the field, you're looking at only three or four legitimate candidates to pick up nominations, even if several of these ladies didn't have their best material to work with last year. Voters will have to decide if, for example, Emilia Clarke and Christina Hendricks deserve nominations because they're Emilia Clarke and Christina Hendricks, or if they're intrepid enough to go deeper down the ballot to discover somebody like a Bellamy Young or, much more easily, a Betsy Brandt.
Bex is on Arrow as Sin and she played Roscoe’s androgynous love interest on House of Lies. She’s the real deal.
Tigger500 – I didn’t really feel like Bex was especially well used on “Arrow.” Unfortunately. If she was used better on “House of Lies,” that’s good… but not enough to get me to watch “House of Lies.”
-Daniel
Glad to see Bellamy Young mentioned. If there’s one nomination I’d want to see, it would be her, but of course, I’m not holding my breath (which is something Maggie Smith could do and earn a nomination for).
For as many great performances as there are out there by women in dramatic series, there are surprisingly few actresses who, for one unfortunate reason or another, actually have a realistic chance at an Emmy nomination. Of course, when the ceremony rolls around, the result will be the same: Anna Gunn will collect her second straight trophy. If I had to place money on one actor or actress to win in any category, it would probably be her.
My predictions would be:
1. Anna Gunn, “Breaking Bad”
2. Christine Baranski, “The Good Wife”
3. Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”
4. Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”
5. Michelle Monaghan, “True Detective”
6. Christina Hendricks, “Mad Men”
I was really happy to see Katheryn Winnick singled out, even if she won’t get a nomination. “Vikings” had a great second season and her Lagertha is, for me, the best part about it. I suspect it won’t get any Emmy love, though I’m hoping Linus Roach can sneak into the guest actor category.
If “Orphan Black” can push its way in this year, Maria Doyle Kennedy would be a lock as Mrs. S. The fantastic part of the casting of this show is finding actors who can go toe to toe with the peerless Tatiana Maslany and Kennedy did just that. My other favorite is Bellamy Young, who emerged as the heart and soul of “Scandal” this year. The storylines are wacky, but she is terrific.
I’m tired of Breaking Bad I hope Game of Thrones wins the big ones.