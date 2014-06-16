The Television Academy of Arts & Sciences released this year’s Emmy ballots on Monday. Now that the ballots are out, it’s time for our annual two-pronged experiment, in which Dan tries to predict the likeliest nominees in each major category, while I pretend that I’m an actually TV Academy member and pick the six nominees that would make me the happiest.
We are, as always, playing by the Emmy rules, which means we can’t argue for someone who didn’t submit themselves (say, Donald Glover for “Community”), can’t move someone from lead to supporting or vice versa, and can’t declare that “True Detective” is a miniseries and therefore clear more room in the drama categories. I’m also obviously limited by what I watched and what I haven’t. I think I saw maybe three episodes of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” this season, for instance, and while I like the show a lot, the sample size wasn’t enough.
Today’s category is Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Dan’s analysis is here, and mine is coming right up.
Last year, Anna Gunn finally broke through and won an Emmy for her harrowing work as Skyler White on “Breaking Bad,” relying on a dynamite submission episode in “Fifty-One” (aka “Skyler Goes Swimming”). She has an equally great option from the final run of eight episodes in “Buried,” in which Skyler has to deal with her sister and brother-in-law’s questions about her husband’s business. For that matter, she could submit “Granite State,” which aired the night she won her first Emmy, or “Ozymandias” (which is more of a Walt episode but has Skyler at the center of the series’ single most devastating scene) and still likely walk away with a second one. Some of the fans didn’t like Skyler, but the show’s writers very clearly did, and they teamed up with Gunn for a slew of incredible moments before closing the curtain.
I spent much of the first season of “The Americans” fearing that Nina would be killed off, both because she was a sympathetic character in an impossible situation and because Annet Mahendru was giving such a fascinating, nuanced performance as this woman lying to everyone to try to save herself. Fortunately, Nina survived into the second season, and Mahendru’s work only grew more riveting and mysterious, to the point where even people who work on the show get into arguments about the character’s true loyalties at any given moment in time.
There have been years when it seemed like Christine Baranski got nominated less for her work on “The Good Wife” (in seasons when she didn’t have a lot to do) than because she was Emmy Darling Christine Baranski. That would definitely not be the case this year, with the show coming off its best season and Baranski coming off her own. Whether dealing with Alicia and Cary’s betrayal, the death of a close friend or a series of dismaying professional twists of fate, Baranski was a delight: cutting and funny at times, heartbreaking at others.
You could fill five of the six spots in this category with “Game of Thrones” actresses without any of them seeming undeserving. But the best of the bunch this season was Lena Headey. She continually finds the humanity hidden underneath Cersei’s haughty, evil exterior, to the point where you can appreciate the depths of her feelings for her monstrous son, and even on some level her hatred for the otherwise hugely sympathetic Tyrion. It’s been a great performance throughout the series, but she was particularly good this year.
I can roll my eyes a lot at the seemingly inexhaustible life of “The Killing” (season 4 coming soon to a Netflix queue near you!), but the show has always been good on the performance end, and the third season introduced me to the previously-unknown Bex Taylor-Klaus, who became the secret ingredient the show never really had with the Rosie Larsen: a very human, complicated, sympathetic face for the crime. It was a standout performance that has understandably led to a bunch of other work for Taylor-Klaus, including a recurring role on a show featuring my last selection.
For this final spot, I thought long and hard about the various women of “Parenthood” (though I wasn’t always crazy about the writing of the Joel/Julia arc this season, for instance, Erika Christensen was excellent in it), about Bellamy Young from “Scandal” and a few others. But I decided to go another way and pick Emily Bett Rickards from “Arrow,” who was so appealing from her first appearance as nervous hacker Felicity Smoak that the show essentially reconfigured itself around her, turning a brooding solo hero story into a somewhat lighter series about a team of crimefighters where Felicity is the eyes, ears and brains. Rickards isn’t asked to emote on the scale of somebody like Gunn or Baranski or Headey, but it’s the perfect performance on the show she’s on, and when she has to do something complicated (like, say, Felicity’s reaction to the truth of Oliver’s plan in the season 2 finale), she nails it.
What does everybody else think? What would be your ideal top 6?
In no particular order
Christine Baranski
Anna Gunn
Nina from The Americans
Amy Acker
Taraji P Henson
Sarah Shahi
The last three are from PERSON OF INTEREST
I Love these ladies and can’t vote for actresses from GOT and Arrow because I don’t watch it.
If Anna Gunn wins great
Time for Christine Baranski
Good luck to these outstanding actresses that made our time pass watching them.
1. Gunn (Breaking Bad)
2. Panettiere (Nashville)
3. Hendricks (Mad Men)
4. Williams (Game of Thrones)
5. Christie (Game of Thrones)
6. Mol (Boardwalk Empire)
My choices:
Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad) – probably unstoppable for the win. I knew that as soon as I saw her big scene in “Ozymandias”.
Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) – Turner has always been impressive on the show, and this year the writers finally stopped cutting all the character’s best material and actually allowed her to have her own story.
Annet Mahendru (The Americans) – A tricky role to play, and she plays it very well.
Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) – She’s had bigger seasons than this, in some ways, but her story with Don in the second episode was one of the most emotional moments on the show, and she had an interesting bit in the finale as well.
Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad) – Marie is a character who often seemed to have no real reason to be on the show, but in the final season she really delivered the goods in a series of key scenes that you were wanting the whole time (basically the exact opposite of what “Dexter” did with its supporting cast).
I don’t watch The Americans but it seems like I’m going to have to start!
My Top 6:
1. Jessica Pare, Mad Men
2. Anna Gunn, Breaking Bad
3. Khandi Alexander, Treme
4. Bellamy Young, Scandal
5. Betsy Brandt, Breaking Bad
6. Christina Hendricks, Mad Men
Question: Could Tatiana Maslany be submitted for Best Actress for Sarah and Best Supporting actress for say, Allison?
Allison Janney is a guest star in Masters of Sex?
My 6 picks would be…
– Anna Gunn
– Lena Headey
– Annet Mahendru
– Christine Baranski
– Keirnan Shipka
– Michelle Monaghan
Just left off: Caitlin Fitzgerald
My nominees would be (in alphabetical order)
Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad)
Lena Heady (Game Of Thrones)
Annet Mahendru (The Americans)
Michelle Monaghan (True Detective)
Emily Bett Rickards (Arrow)
Alison Wright (The Americans)
Anna Gunn
Lena Headey
Michelle Monaghan
Maise Williams – Thanks to the finale
Above 4 are definite , than it becomes really hard
Alison Wright/Annette Mahendru (somehow both are much better than it appears )
Katheryn Winnick/Gwendolyn – Fierce and convincing
Cristine Baranski
Does Emily Bett Rickards tip in the scale in favour of watching Arrow?
Absolutely, Emily is wonderful and she brings humor, intelligence and warmth to Arrow.
I will never understand the deep love you and Dan share for Rickards of “Arrow.” I find her to be the most grating and overused part of the show, and someone who takes me out of the moment with her quirk.
Love that you’ve both given Mahendru praise, though. Such a fantastic performance.
Thank you for mentioning Bex Taylor Klaus, I was really hoping you would.
Ideal Nominees
1. Anna Gunn, “Breaking Bad” – Give or take Julia Louis-Dreyfus, she’s probably the biggest lock among the acting categories. Skylar wasn’t necessarily center stage for all of Breaking Bad’s final run, but whenever she got her moments, she was devastating. Any number of episodes could earn her the win.
2. Annet Mahendru, “The Americans” – Through two seasons, Mahendru has been a secret weapon for The Americans, and as Nina was pulled in two very different directions, she was at her best. I’m hopeful that she’ll still be around next year.
3. Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones” – Cersei is one of my favorite characters on my favorite show on TV, and Headey is a big part of the reason why. Whether she’s grieving, scheming, or spitting venomous one-liners, Headey always makes the Queen Regent feel human and elicits empathy, no matter how apparently heinous her actions might seem.
4. Michelle Monaghan, “True Detective” – True Detective took a lot of shots during its run for its lack of complex female characters, some (but not all) of which was deserved. But none of that was Monaghan’s fault, and I thought that she did a great job with a character that could easily be characterized as thankless. Her performance in “Haunted Houses” was a worth showcase for what she brought to the role.
5. Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones” – Sansa Stark has been through hell on the show and prior to this season, some members of the audience have had little regard for her because she was forced to be so meek and passive in order to survive. But this season, Sansa got her chance to emerge from the darkness and starting learning how to play the game. Turner was at her best. You could say that Turner was the “Most Improved” actress on the show this year, but for my money, she has always been great. This year, she finally got the right material to showcase her talents.
6. Betsey Brandt, “Breaking Bad” – When you think about all of the much-deserved love and celebration that surrounded Breaking Bad’s final run, you could be forgiven for not including Brandt at the top of the marquee because Marie never quite took center stage the way that Hank and Skylar did at certain points. But Brandt’s performance, particularly during the latter part of the season was extremely affecting, and I think that she deserves her recognition before the show finally fades away.
Actual Predictions
1. Anna Gunn, “Breaking Bad”
2. Christine Baranski, “The Good Wife”
3. Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”
4. Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”
5. Michelle Monaghan, “True Detective”
6. Christina Hendricks, “Mad Men”
I can’t easily explain why it makes me so happy to see Emily Bett Rickards on your list, Alan, but it does! For my own picks, note that I haven’t seen The Killing or The Good Wife:
Anna Gunn – Breaking Bad
Annet Mahendru – The Americans
Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow
Kiernan Shipka – Mad Men
Holly Taylor – The Americans
Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones
Lena Headey is good, too, but Williams, always a stand out, had a lot of great things to do this season, as she continues down her murder/revenge path. Shipka wasn’t in a ton of episodes of Mad Men this year, but everything she did was fantastic. And Taylor to fill it out because I like her performance a lot, and I like that show a lot, and even just making me interested in her storyline and character development and not itching to get back to the spy stuff is a feat.
Melissa McBride’s portrayal of Carol in the Walking Dead this season – especially in “The Grove” episode – was heartbreaking and amazing to watch. I definitely think she deserves the Emmy nod for supporting actress.
Totally agree with everyone who picked Betsy Brandt. People always sleep on her for some reason.
Anna Gunn
Betsy Brandt
Lena Headey
Maisie Williams
Michelle Monahan
Sophie Turner
In order of preference:
1. Christine Baranski (TGW)
2. Maisie Williams (GoT)
3. Annet Mahendru (The Americans)
4. Alison Janney (Masters of Sex)
5. Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men)
6. Emily Bett (Arrow)
Any of the actors in Broadchurch… FYI, i’ve seen the longform ballot and BBC America did not see fit to even submit the *show* let alone any of the amazing performances. Not a single submission. I think Chris Chibnall should sue for breach of contract…
It’s not eligible as a wholly foreign production that was then imported by an American channel. (Ditto “The Returned.”)
can’t seem to reply to your comment so i’ll reply to my own.
I had been looking for the rules to see if that was the case but couldn’t find them. I finally did today, and you’re right. (having looked at the rules, I suspect The Returned wouldn’t have been eligible because of language as well. There’s no foreign language category, so unless they’d dubbed it that would have kept it out.
In which case BBC America should have submitted Tennant for Spies of Warsaw – which can’t hold a candle to Broadchurch, but he was fantastic in it, and it definitely was a joint production.
Rebecca – “Spies of Warsaw” aired in April 2013 and was eligible for last year’s Emmys.
-Daniel
I’d love to see Melissa McBride score a nomination for her exquisite turn in “The Grove” episode…
Arrow’s Emily Bett Rickards totally deserves a nomination for her work as Felicity Smoak. Her story of how she got the role and what it became in terms of how it impacted and reshaped the entire show is just amazing. I don’t know where Arrow would be if they hadn’t taken her character and changed it from a 1 episode appearance to a series regular. I don’t know that I want to think about that. I can’t imagine it without her. I think that her timing, her comedic ability (which people always seem to discount as ‘easy’), her amazing dramatic performances in season two, and the sheer fun she brings to the screen each and every Arrow episode deserves recognition for sure. I’ll be extremely disappointed if she’s overlooked by the Emmys.
Not only is Emily Bett Rickards great with her comedic lines but, she aces her dramatic scenes also. She has brought so much depth to her role that I can’t imagine how the show would be without her.
Emily Bett Rickards is a phenomenal actress, thank you for giving her your vote of confidence! You have good taste. :)
You desserve am standing applause…am all for Emily Bett Rickards
Emily Bett is delightful in Arrow and it would be wonderful if she received a nomination. She brings warmth, humour and light to a potentially dark series. She was only supposed to be on one episode but she so charmed the audience that she became a series regular and now it is impossible to think of Arrow without her.
Thank you for including Emily Bett Rickards. Shows like Arrow never get noticed and she took a one shot character with two brief scenes and made me keep watching the series.
Also from Arrow, Susanna Thompson did a good job with some occasionally questionable material, carefully navigating the path between Lady MacBeth and a lioness defending her family. She deserves better than the one note role she got on NCIS.
Sandra Oh should get an Emmy, she’s been outstanding all her years on Greys Anatomy.
I would agree with Christine Baranski because I watch The Good Wife for her, but she’s got a number of awards already.
Unfortunately I don’t know a number of people on your list because they’re on shows that are too violent for me. I don’t mind villains or evil, but all the technicolour blood and guts turns me off the show.
Bex Taylor Klaus, ‘The Killing’
YES!!! She was a revelation. Levels of Maslany incredible surprise. She’s in my opinion a bigger part of what made The Killing work than Skasgaard. But of course he has a better chance because… sexism and ageism and stuff.
Christine Baranski (the Good Wife)
and Alison Janney (Masters of Sex)
My list: Baranski, Gish, Headley, Kelly, Oh, Panettiere, Parilla, Thompson, Turner
What my personal nominees would have been:
Christine Baranski-The Good Wife
Betsy Brandt-Breaking Bad
Erika Christensen-Parenthood
Anna Gunn-Breaking Bad
Lena Heady-Game of Thrones
Belamy Young-Scandal
I came across this article after doing a search on Emily Bett Rickards because I find her lack of acting skills to be cringe worthy. While I respect yr opinion I disagree 100% that she shld be nominated for an Emmy. Just because she acts nervous well (doesn’t take acting skill) and fans want her to pair up with Oli so bad. Teen fans mainly I might add, and they don’t care about acting. I cringe watching her when she has a crying scene and any other scene that actually requires good acting chops. I honestly don’t know how people like that get hired unless their audtion did not involve any heavy scenes.